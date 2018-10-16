VALLEY CITY, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy P. Love, MAAP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Marketing in recognition of her role as Regional Marketing Manager at Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Schaeffler Group USA Inc. is an engineering partner and supplier to several automobile manufacturers across the globe. A globally entity, the group specializes in the manufacturing and production of rolling bearings, linear motion, engine components, plain bearings, precision components and more. A frontrunner in the industry, Schaeffler Group is dedicated to utilizing the latest advancements in technology to meet the ever growing demands of their clients.



Having gathered over fifteen years of experience throughout her career, Judy P. Love has become a trusted name in the field of Marketing. Commended for her outstanding contributions to the industry, Love has attained extensive expertise in the areas of global marketing, brand marketing, and automotive aftermarket. Love has established regional marketing management within the newly defined North American region through the development of strategic marketing initiatives and programs designed to promote a regional presence and branding strategy. In her current capacity, Love has strengthened the lines of communication between "region and local media, suppliers and industry associations."



Early in her career, Love attained her Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Marketing from Northwood University. Additionally, Love completed the Leadership 2.0 program.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Love is an elite member of several organizations including the Auto Care Association, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, Automotive Communication Council, and the Women's Board of the Car Care Council. In her current capacity, Love holds board positions on the ACA Marketing & Communications Council and the AASA Marketing Executives Committee.



Charitable to various organizations, Love is in avid supporter and passionate about organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, and the Tourette Syndrome Association of Ohio.



When she is not working, Love enjoys spending quality time with her family and continuing her education.



Love dedicates this recognition to her Dad, William M. Perry.



