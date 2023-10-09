Juffali Commercial Vehicles Joins Hands with Elevatus to Hire and Empower Saudi Arabia's Youth

News provided by

Elevatus Inc

09 Oct, 2023, 05:06 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, a leading provider of cutting-edge recruitment software, is proud to announce its partnership with Juffali Commercial Vehicles (JCV), the sole agent and distributor of Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses, as well as the authorized distributor of Fuso trucks and buses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic collaboration, forged in the heart of the Kingdom, marks a significant milestone for both organizations. It underscores their shared commitment to simplifying recruitment processes, fostering local talent development, and creating employment opportunities for Saudi Arabia's youth.

Continue Reading
Juffali Commercial Vehicles Joins Hands with Elevatus to Hire and Empower Saudi Arabia's Youth
Juffali Commercial Vehicles Joins Hands with Elevatus to Hire and Empower Saudi Arabia's Youth

With over a thousand dedicated employees working across the Kingdom and the world, JCV has established itself as a prominent player in the Middle East's business landscape. Guided by a steadfast commitment to values such as honesty, responsibility, and transparency, JCV has consistently contributed to the economic and societal prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

Recognizing the importance of streamlining their recruitment processes and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, JCV has chosen Elevatus as its trusted recruitment partner. Allowing them to streamline every facet of their recruitment functions. By simplifying and eliminating complexity, JCV now possesses the capability to attract and engage top-tier talent, resulting in more qualified hires. With Elevatus' state-of-the-art ATS, JCV will also facilitate data-driven decision-making, equipping them with the essential tools needed to build a workforce that aligns with the future needs of their organization.

Elevatus has a proven track record of assisting more than 150 companies worldwide in optimizing their recruitment functions. By leveraging AI and futuristic recruiting solutions, Elevatus empowers organizations to recruit more talented workforces, secure a paperless recruitment process, and transform their existing tech stack into a unified recruiting powerhouse.

"This strategic partnership between Elevatus and JCV Commercial Vehicles marks a watershed moment for both organizations. We are thrilled to empower JCV in their pursuit of redefining talent acquisition. With Elevatus, JCV is poised not only to streamline their recruitment processes but also to harness the full potential of AI, enabling them to make astute, data-driven hiring decisions that will shape the future of their workforce." shared Rami Alkiswani, Chief Commerical Officer at Elevatus.

Elevatus, with a track record of success serving companies worldwide, empowers organizations to not only streamline their talent acquisition but also to harness the full potential of AI, making it easier to identify and nurture the brightest talents. JCV's decision to partner with Elevatus reflects their commitment to innovation and excellence in the recruitment domain. By embracing Elevatus' cutting-edge technology, JCV is well-positioned to continue its legacy of contributing to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's economic growth and prosperity.

Media contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241846/Elevatus.jpg

SOURCE Elevatus Inc

Also from this source

Elevatus and NuCorp Combine Forces to Propel Innovation in Talent Acquisition with Next-Generation Recruiting Solutions

Elevatus and NuCorp Combine Forces to Propel Innovation in Talent Acquisition with Next-Generation Recruiting Solutions

Elevatus, a highly acclaimed global provider of AI-powered recruiting solutions, has recently unveiled a strategic partnership with NuCorp, a leading ...
Elevatus Appoints David Gurle to Board of Directors to Drive Growth and Expansion

Elevatus Appoints David Gurle to Board of Directors to Drive Growth and Expansion

Elevatus, the global leader in AI-powered recruiting solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Gurle to its Board of Directors....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.