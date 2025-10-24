Jugbow Care Initiative Launches Scholarship at Alula Film Festival, Merging Cinema and Compassionate Action

Alula Film Festival screened Black Dog with Jugbow, launching a scholarship to help shelters and save dogs' lives. Post this

The initiative was launched on Sunday after a special community screening of Guan Hu's Cannes winning title Black Dog, starring Eddie Peng, which is a work that explores themes of resilience and redemption through the bond between a man and a stray dog. But for Jugbow, the film was only the beginning. "Black Dog doesn't just tell a story, it asks us to look closer at the animals often overlooked in our own communities," said Zhou Yintong, General Manager of Jugbow. "We founded the Jugbow Care Initiative to turn that gaze into genuine care. Through it, we're building a bridge between the empathy felt in the dark of a theater, and the action taken in the light of day."

Central to the initiative is the Jugbow Care Scholarship Program, supported through a "buy-one-give-one" model: with every product sold, one dollar is directed toward helping dogs with behavioral challenges find training, rehabilitation, and ultimately, loving homes. "Behavioral issues are among the most common reasons dogs are surrendered or overlooked," Zhou added. "This scholarship isn't just about funding, it's about reframing how we see those dogs. It's about giving them a second chance to bond with the people who care for them."

Designed as a long-term commitment, the Jugbow Care Initiative will continuously expand its outreach and impact through sustained partnerships and annual programming. This ongoing effort reflects a steadfast dedication to creating lasting change in both community awareness and animal lives. The Jugbow Care Initiative represents a growing vision of corporate responsibility that aligns brand identity with social responsibilities. By partnering with cultural events like the Alula Film Festival, the initiative reaches audiences who value storytelling, art, and social engagement.

Alula Film Festival's 2025 program, In the Making, speaks to the courage of becoming in uncertain times. The festival amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and a world increasingly divided by socioeconomic volatility. Disinformation travels, and cultural shorthand often replaces true understanding. Now more than ever, our mission is clear: to foster cultural understanding through cinema, patiently and personally. The festival believes stories can build connections stronger than any headline.

SOURCE Alula Film