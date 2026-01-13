Juggernaut Capital Partners Exits Go Raw, a Leading Seed-Based Snacking Brand

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juggernaut Capital Partners ("JCP"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on consumer and healthcare investments, announced today the sale of Go Raw, a fast-growing, seed-based snacking brand recognized for its minimally processed, clean-label products. The buyer is USK Capital, the family office of Uday Kotak, founder and former CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank in India.

Go Raw's products are convenient and support an active lifestyle. Go Raw's products are vegan, USDA-Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Juggernaut acquired Go Raw with the objective of accelerating the Company's growth, strengthening its operating infrastructure and expanding its national retail footprint. During JCP's ownership, Go Raw more than doubled revenue, broadened distribution across grocery, natural, club and e-commerce channels and expanded its product portfolio while maintaining its commitment to organic, plant-based ingredients.

"Go Raw has established itself as a differentiated brand within the rapidly growing plant-based snacking category," said Alex Deegan, Managing Director at Juggernaut Capital Partners. "In partnership with management, we helped scale the business, professionalize operations and support innovation and distribution expansion. We are proud of the results achieved and believe Go Raw is well positioned for its next phase of growth."

Founded on the principle of transforming mindless snacking into mindful snacking, Go Raw offers a range of seed-based products including sprouted seeds, snacking granola, salad toppers and cluster snacks. The Company's sprouting process activates beneficial nutrients and enhances digestibility. Its products are USDA-Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and designed to meet a wide range of dietary preferences.

Stifel served as financial advisor and Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. served as legal advisor.

About Go Raw

Go Raw is a better-for-you snacking brand based in the Chicago, IL area, founded on the principle of transforming mindless snacking into mindful snacking. Go Raw offers a range of premium, seed-based products including sprouted seeds, snacking granola, salad toppers and cluster snacks. Its minimally processed, clean-labeled products are USDA-Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. For more information, visit www.goraw.com.

About USK Capital

USK Capital is the family office of Uday Suresh Kotak, the founder and former CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., India's third-largest private sector bank with a market capitalization of $47B USD. The Kotak family currently owns ~26% of the bank.

About Juggernaut Capital Partners

Juggernaut Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in lower middle-market companies, primarily in the consumer and healthcare sectors. The firm partners with management teams to drive sustainable growth through operational improvements, strategic expansion and disciplined execution. Juggernaut is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.juggernautcap.com

SOURCE Juggernaut Capital Partners