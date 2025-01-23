Juice Beauty Celebrates 20 Years as "Natures Juiciest Skincare"

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Beauty, the trailblazer in clinically proven, clean skincare, proudly marks its 20th anniversary with a powerful mission: to empower you to age beautifully, not defiantly, with clinically proven skincare solutions. As we step into 2025, Juice Beauty remains unwavering in its commitment to effective formulas and organic ingredients, now presented in a vibrant, refreshed look that embodies our evolution.

Why Juice Beauty Stands Out

Juice Beauty Celebrates 20 Years

In a world where many skincare brands are like watered-down coffee—diluted with fillers and lacking true potency—Juice Beauty stands out with its undiluted truth. Our unique and exclusive SuperJuice Complex™, a potent blend of antioxidant-rich fruit juices and active ingredients, floods your skin with nutrients for unparalleled, visible results. No petroleum fillers. No fluff. Just pure, powerful ingredients that deliver what they promise.

A New Look, A Timeless Promise

While our dedication to effective formulas and organic ingredients remains steadfast, our new look reflects the brand's evolution. In 2025, consumers can expect:

Refreshed Brand Identity : A visual transformation that captures the essence of Juice Beauty.

: A visual transformation that captures the essence of Juice Beauty. Enhanced Website : An improved online experience designed to inspire and inform.

: An improved online experience designed to inspire and inform. Sleek, Modern Packaging: Iconic products will feature stunning, sustainable packaging debuting in Summer 2025.

Quote from Lance Patterson, CEO

"Juice Beauty has led the clean beauty movement for two decades with our powerful, clean skincare. Our mission is to empower you to age beautifully, not defiantly, with clinically proven skincare solutions. We are thrilled to introduce this bold new look as we continue our journey," said Lance Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Juice Beauty. "Our new tagline tells the story well in just four words - 'Juice In. Junk Out!' join us in in celebrating our unwavering commitment to our core values.

Experience the Difference; Choose Juice.

About Juice Beauty

Juice Beauty is a pioneering beauty company known for offering clinically validated skincare and skincare-infused makeup formulated with authentically organic ingredients. Our mission is to empower you to age beautifully, not defiantly, with clinically proven skincare solutions. Our exclusive SuperJuice Complex™ is at the heart of every product, maximizing potency for unparalleled, visible results.

Founded and headquartered in Sonoma County, California, Juice Beauty products are available at ULTA Beauty nationwide, Sephora Canada, and JuiceBeauty.com.

