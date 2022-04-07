Juice Concentrate Market is predicted to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$ 24.75 Bn by 2032

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global juice concentrate market is slated to expand at 6.4% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 24.75 Bn by the end of 2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.

Organic delicacies are becoming increasingly popular among consumers because they include more healthy elements and are produced without pesticides or chemicals. As people become more health-conscious, demand for organic juice concentrate to replicate the flavor and taste of fruits is increasing.

Juice concentrates are used in restaurants, bars, and other high-volume foodservice places where the consumption of food and beverages is high. Foodservice products include a wide range of fruit flavors, beverage solutions (premix), and fruit juice concentrates with high-quality syrups. These products can be used in sundaes, ice creams, beverages, milkshakes, smoothies, and bakery products.

Consumers are ready to incur extra charges for tailor-made premium food and beverages as their taste, textures, and flavors are exquisite and unique. The foodservice industry ensures that it meets customers' expectations by offering a wide range of innovative beverage solutions with high fruit content, experience, and expertise.

Personalization is popular these days, and food & beverage companies are frequently looking for personalized ingredients for developing new products. Fruit juice concentrate is standardized with modern technologies and modified for unique applications. Customized juice is projected to become more popular, resulting in increased acceptability and sales of juice concentrates.

Baor Products manufactures juice concentrates for bakery products, jelly gums, marmalades, smoothies, and syrups. The company's juice concentrates can be consumed by vegans and vegetarians alike, as they are made purely from fruits.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The juice concentrate market is anticipated to expand at volume CAGRs of 6.9% and 6.4% in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America , respectively, through 2032.

, respectively, through 2032. The East Asia juice concentrate market is currently pegged at 744,496 tons.

is currently The organic segment is predicted to expand at a volume CAGR of 7.1% through 2032.

is predicted to expand at a volume Sales of juice concentrates to the food industry are set to be valued at around US$ 4.35 Bn at the end of 2022.

to the food industry are set to be valued at On the basis of type, orange juice concentrate holds the highest market volume share of 23.2%.

holds the On the basis of end use, the foodservice industry is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 6.3%.

"Manufacturers of juice concentrates are focusing on expanding their product range through innovation to cater to multiple sectors. The food & beverage industry would serve as a potential market for juice concentrate suppliers, and account for the most demand for natural and organic products," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies manufacturing juice concentrates are majorly emphasizing new technologies to enhance the quality of their products and also increase their distribution and production facilities.

Shimla Hills established a strong platform of research & development, where initiatives such as product and process improvements, sample production studies, flavor controls, shelf-life studies, etc., are taken to innovate new products.

ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co. KG utilizes aseptic technology for high-temperature processing and cold fill processing, which has been recognized as the future of the food and beverage industry.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global date syrup market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic, conventional), type (orange, apple, apricot, grapefruit, mango, pineapple, berries, pomegranate, nectarine, peach, tangerine, lemon and celery), end use (food industry, (bakery and confectionery, jams and spreads, dairy and frozen desserts, and others), beverage industry, (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), foodservice industry, retail/household, others), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail), across major regions of the world.

