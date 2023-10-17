Juice Concentrate Market size to increase by USD 19.89 billion between 2022 to 2027| Rise in health-conscious consumers drives market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

17 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juice Concentrate Market size is forecasted to grow by USD 19.89 billion, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The rise in health-conscious consumers is notably driving the juice concentrate market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices of juice concentrate may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Beverages, Bakery/confectionery and dairy, Soups and sauces, and Others), Product Type (Fruit juice and Vegetable juice), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Buy the report now

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juice Concentrate Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juice Concentrate Market 2023-2027

Juice Concentrate Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The beverages segment is expected to have substantial growth in the juice concentrate market share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the escalating health concerns among consumers, including issues like obesity and allergies. Consequently, there is a growing trend towards adopting healthier diets and drinking habits as people are becoming more health conscious. Moreover, there is an increasing preference for products made with natural ingredients among consumers. For instance, ready-to-drink products have gained significant popularity among consumers due to their contribution to maintaining a balanced diet and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report

Juice Concentrate Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is projected to make a substantial 38% contribution to the global juice concentrate market's growth. Technavio's analysts have provided a comprehensive insight into the regional trends and influential factors driving the market. Among the key factors boosting growth in the European segment of the global juice concentrate market, there is a notable surge in the demand for packaged food and beverages, coupled with an increasing awareness of health and nutrition among the region's consumers.

The free sample report is available in PDF format, download it now

Juice Concentrate Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The juice concentrate market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., BMT Commodity Corp., Ciatti Co., Citrus Systems Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dohler GmbH, Eden Foods Inc., Encore Fruit Marketing Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Kerr by Ingredion, Kerry Group Plc, Milne, Northwest Naturals LLC, Sudzucker AG, SunOpta Inc., Symrise AG, Tricom Fruit Products Ltd, Ventura Coastal LLC, Iprona Spa

View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Soft Drink Concentrates Market: The Soft Drink Concentrates Market size is projected to increase by USD 12.26 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2022 and 2027.

Milk Protein Concentrates Market: The Milk Protein Concentrates Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,021.13 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2023 and 2028.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Product Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Dental Fittings Market size to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2022-2027 | 3M Co., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., are among the major companies in the market- Technavio

Dental Fittings Market size to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2022-2027 | 3M Co., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., are among the major companies in the market- Technavio

The Dental Fittings Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period, according to...
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market to increase by USD 60.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by type, end-user, and geography- Technavio

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market to increase by USD 60.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by type, end-user, and geography- Technavio

The rigid plastic packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 60.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.