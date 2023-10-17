Juice Concentrate Market size to increase by USD 19.89 billion between 2022 to 2027| Rise in health-conscious consumers drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juice Concentrate Market size is forecasted to grow by USD 19.89 billion, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The rise in health-conscious consumers is notably driving the juice concentrate market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices of juice concentrate may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Beverages, Bakery/confectionery and dairy, Soups and sauces, and Others), Product Type (Fruit juice and Vegetable juice), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juice Concentrate Market 2023-2027

Juice Concentrate Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The beverages segment is expected to have substantial growth in the juice concentrate market share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the escalating health concerns among consumers, including issues like obesity and allergies. Consequently, there is a growing trend towards adopting healthier diets and drinking habits as people are becoming more health conscious. Moreover, there is an increasing preference for products made with natural ingredients among consumers. For instance, ready-to-drink products have gained significant popularity among consumers due to their contribution to maintaining a balanced diet and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report

Juice Concentrate Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is projected to make a substantial 38% contribution to the global juice concentrate market's growth. Technavio's analysts have provided a comprehensive insight into the regional trends and influential factors driving the market. Among the key factors boosting growth in the European segment of the global juice concentrate market, there is a notable surge in the demand for packaged food and beverages, coupled with an increasing awareness of health and nutrition among the region's consumers.

The free sample report is available in PDF format, download it now

Juice Concentrate Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The juice concentrate market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., BMT Commodity Corp., Ciatti Co., Citrus Systems Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dohler GmbH, Eden Foods Inc., Encore Fruit Marketing Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Kerr by Ingredion, Kerry Group Plc, Milne, Northwest Naturals LLC, Sudzucker AG, SunOpta Inc., Symrise AG, Tricom Fruit Products Ltd, Ventura Coastal LLC, Iprona Spa

View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Soft Drink Concentrates Market: The Soft Drink Concentrates Market size is projected to increase by USD 12.26 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2022 and 2027.

Milk Protein Concentrates Market: The Milk Protein Concentrates Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,021.13 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2023 and 2028.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Product Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio