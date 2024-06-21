Juice Division Records Inks Deal With BMG Affiliate Too Lost

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Division Records LLC CEO & Artist Juice Lee recently signed a publishing deal with Too Lost publishing LLC, a new emerging publishing company representing rights for songs including 6x platinum "Jocelyn Flores" by XXXTENTACION & the certified gold "BEEF" by Flo Milli, with publishing interest in Nic D, Emily Vaughn and more, all of which are administered by BMG.

In the last two years CEO Juice Lee has inked his imprint label its first major distribution deal with Juice Division being exclusively distributed by Bungalo/ Universal Music Group & now a major publishing deal to help collect unclaimed royalties and create new revenue streams (administered by BMG). "The company is very grateful, these strategic deals will leave the company with more time and energy to make legendary hits for the culture, the act of being signed by a major publisher & distributor at the same time is a feat unto itself that most artist & labels will never achieve," says CEO Juice Lee about his company streaks of major deal accomplishments.

Aside from being a publishing company & record label, Juice Division Records will now provide publishing administration, distribution & artist services to establish artist with 25,000+ monthly Spotify listeners or artist with features from establishing artist w/25k+ monthly Spotify listeners via its own platform Juice Division Music Group launching July, 26, 2024. Artists will simply be able to go to the Juice Division Music Group domain and submit to be a Juice Division Records artist. All label artists will receive professional one on one consulting for every release with Juice Division Records CEO Juice Lee.

"I had to make my own distribution company to combat so many others that do not provide services or communication consulting from its CEO. If I'm distributing through a company that's going to cut my check, I want access to be able to get the CEO on the phone. In addition, I don't want to be with a company anybody can pay to get on. In two years from today Juice Division Music Group will be able to combat labels like Empire distribution, Create Music Group, Redeye Distribution & The Orchard," says CEO Juice Lee.

Today is the release of "On Jesus Sandals & Mary Magdalen Panties" by Juice Lee & O'Way featuring Cali Shawn. This will mark the first release under the new Too Lost publishing deal via BMG.

Mary Magdalene Panties: https://too.fm/nxnmzrb

