JUICE Launches New Surge Pricing Product in ERCOT

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc., today announced that their newest energy brand, JUICE, introduced a suite of innovative time-of-use products for the ERCOT market.

Following the brand's blended energy and fruit motif, the new rate plan is call "KiwiSurge" and is offered for 12 to 36 month terms. The energy plan features peak and off-peak pricing for Texas residential customers, allowing them to lower their overall costs by reducing their usage during the peak times of the day. The "Surge", or peak period, is from 1:00 PM to 6:59 PM every day, with the "Save", or off-peak periods, represented by the other 18 hours.

Energy pricing for the "Save" period is a deep discount to the "Surge" periods – as much as 40% to 50% less than the peak pricing. The robust availability of smart meter data for almost every meter in Texas allows for specialized and targeted plans that mimic demand response activities. The KiwiSurge plan will be published as a time-of-use plan on www.powertochoose.org as well as on the JUICE website at www.juicetx.com.

"We worked closely with the structuring team at Mothership to develop a cost-effective and dynamic pricing template for these types of plans," said Evan Hein, CTO of Utility Rescue and JUICE, referring to JUICE's participation in Mothership's ERCOT incubator program. "We think it could be a great plan for customers that tend to work later into the evening, for EV charging, or even customers operating home crypto mining rigs that can be curtailed during the Surge periods."

"It's amazing how much of the energy costs in Texas are concentrated into just a few hours of the day," said Calin Brammer, COO of Mothership. "By having customers avoid those peak periods, we can deliver products that help to reduce their overall energy spend."

