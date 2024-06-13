Juice Lee Announces Part One of His New EP Trilogy

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Juice Lee, popular for his pimp movies on Tubi tv (via Pimpville USA) Releases two new summer projects coming off the heels of his latest viral hit single "Stay Down" (exclusively distributed by Bungalo/ Universal Music Group). "Stay Down" featuring Kt Foreign, landed a placement in the popular "The New Bay" & "New in hip hop" Apple Music editorial playlist.

Today CEO Juice Lee releases the first part of his EP trilogy "Toe Music, Vol.1". Beats by Nick Noxx & 4x Platinum Rush Money Productions (responsible for engineering Rob $tone 4x platinum "Chill Bill"). "Some people relate to Drill Music & some relate to Trap music, well then you have Pimp Hop". Says CEO Juice Lee about the buzz of the rising popularity of the genre Pimp Hop.

Don't miss these exclusive Pimp Hop singles & EPs from Juice Division Records LLC:

6/13/24 - Toe Music, Vol.1 (Juice Lee)(Ep): https://too.fm/bv9nmxq

6/21/24 - On Jesus Sandals & Mary Magdalene Panties (Juice Lee & O'way ft. Cali Shawn)(single): https://too.fm/nxnmzrb

4/19/2024 - Stay Down" ft. Kt Foreign: https://music.apple.com/us/album/stay-down-single/1740187014

Contact:

Ceo Juice Lee

858 922 1737

[email protected]

SOURCE Juice Division Records LLC