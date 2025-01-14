Juice Media Kicks Off 2025 With Three Wins from Built In's Best Places to Work Awards

Wins Include Best Places to Work Lists in Los Angeles and New York

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Media , a leading data-driven omnichannel advertising and media platform, today announced Built In honored the company on three of its prestigious lists as part of the 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. Juice Media was featured in the following categories: Best Overall Workplace in Los Angeles (72nd), Best Startups in Los Angeles (7th), and Best Startups in New York (29th). The annual awards program celebrates companies of all sizes and highlights exceptional employers fostering innovation and inclusivity.

"We've always believed that exceptional ideas and results come from people who feel empowered and inspired," said Mark Zamuner, President of Juice Media. "These wins reflect our dedication to fostering an environment where great work thrives, and our commitment to recognizing the team behind that success."

Built In determines the winners of its Best Places to Work Awards through a rigorous algorithm that evaluates company data on compensation, benefits, and programs that enhance employee experience. The criteria include flexible work opportunities, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and other innovative cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," said Built In CEO and Founder Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

You can see the list of Best Places to Work winners here . For more information about Juice Media, please visit https://www.juicemedia.ai/ .

About Juice Media

Juice Media is a data-driven omnichannel media and advertising platform that combines proprietary technology, strategy, and activation to drive outcome-oriented solutions for advertisers. Its omnichannel approach empowers customers and partners to get the maximum return on their advertising campaigns (aka the most juice for their media). Started in Los Angeles, Juice Media is the brainchild of the team that created TWO NIL. Over the last ten years, this team has been a trusted growth partner to brands such as Wix, 23andMe, Dollar Shave Club, Monday.com, and SingleCare, and a preferred white-labeled media and measurement solution to a number of agencies.

SOURCE Juice Media