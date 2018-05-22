Juice® Mobile Power Ready to Order, Ship

"Juice Mobile Power delivers power throughout the room, allowing greater flexibility for people to charge their mobile devices," said Chris Petrick, CEO of Bretford. "This intuitive product will make a major difference, enabling schools, businesses and individuals to keep up with the power demands of the mobile device driven world we live in."

Juice Mobile Power eliminates the tangled web of non-compliant, overloaded extensions cords by delivering a safe, flexible way to turn a single wall outlet into a power source for the entire classroom or office, at a fraction of the cost of a retrofit. Through its FLI Charge safety technology, Juice Mobile Power smartly detects foreign objects and instantly power down to ensure safety, powering up once the object has been removed from the powered surface. The software for the safety circuit has been certified under ETL, which covers the safe operations of embedded safety controls. Juice Mobile Power has also undergone all required FCC testing.

"The interest in Juice Mobile Power has been overwhelming," Petrick said. "Receiving FCC and ETL certification further solidifies this product's ability to change the way power is delivered at an infrastructure level."

To learn more about Juice Mobile Power, visit www.bretford.com/juice.

About Bretford Manufacturing, Inc.

Bretford is a leading manufacturer of technology solutions that solve the growing need to physically manage, charge and store mobile devices. In classrooms. In businesses. In healthcare. Bretford delivers over seven decades of expertise dedicated to the design and manufacture of technology solutions that enhance everyday productivity. Offering the widest selection of footprints and capacities to fit any project requirements. Bretford, headquartered outside of Chicago, Illinois, offers comprehensive solutions that are designed and manufactured in the U.S.

About FLI Charge

Based in New York City, FLI Charge is a technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets and licenses its proprietary contact based charging and power solution. FLI Charge's surfaces are capable of providing significant amounts of efficient power to charge and/or power multiple devices, each with different power requirements, simultaneously, and at the same specifications as a regular outlet. FLI Charge's technology is compatible with any DC operated device and can be easily integrated at an OEM level. For more information, visit www.FLICharge.com.

Media Contact:

Christie Zielinski, 312.888.2107 or christie.zielinski@kemperlesnik.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juice-mobile-power-ready-to-order-ship-300652378.html

SOURCE Bretford Manufacturing, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bretford.com/juice

