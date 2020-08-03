Juice Plus+® and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Announce Multi-Year Agreement in Support of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Plus+® has been the presenting sponsor of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend since the event's inception in 2002, playing a pivotal role in raising funds and awareness for the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® That commitment continues in 2020 as both parties move forward with another multi-year, namesake deal that will also include the 20th anniversary of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend in 2021.

The 19th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+® is transitioning to an interactive virtual experience that will take place over a four-month period, beginning in August, and culminate with a virtual race day Saturday, Dec. 5.

New for 2020, participants can choose between three options for the virtual experience:

1-Race Challenge: complete a 5K , 10K , half or marathon on race day; 2-Race Challenge: complete two distances ( 5K , 10K , half marathon, marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day; or 4-Race Challenge: complete every distance ( 5K , 10K , half marathon, marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day.

Registered participants will receive a commemorative race number, distance-specific finisher medal, premium long-sleeved tech shirt and access to a community of athletes with a shared love of running and St. Jude.

"For nearly 20 years, our partners at Juice Plus+ have helped fuel the St. Jude mission as well as the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend. Together, we have raised awareness, inspired the health and wellness of athletes and given the kids of St. Jude a fighting chance in their battles against childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. We're grateful for their generous, continued philanthropic commitment, especially during this turbulent time," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "By working together, not only will this year's marathon virtual experience be impactful for the thousands of dedicated participants, but also for the St. Jude patient families from around the world. Thanks to the support of the community and partners like Juice Plus+, we can ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Together, Juice Plus+ and St. Jude have reached marathon milestones, including:

Over 250,000 total runners racing the Memphis course from across the U.S. and over 50 other countries since 2002

course from across the U.S. and over 50 other countries since 2002 More than $90M raised to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases

raised to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases Designated as a Top 35 race based on total finishers by RUNNING USA

"We take our St. Jude commitment deep into the social and emotional fabric of our brand. We strive to go beyond sponsorship and fundraise with our entire workforce and sales partners, where we've raised over $100,000 every year for the past several years and have been designated a top national corporate team for St. Jude," said Jay Martin, president and founder of The Juice Plus+ Company. "We see more major milestones ahead of us as we double down on our efforts with St. Jude over the next three years. We know the best is yet to come with each year of this race."

Founded almost 50 years ago, Juice Plus+ has evolved from being a small, direct-sales company into a successful, multimillion-dollar health and wellness company that operates in more than 20 countries today - with an overarching mission to inspire healthy living around the world.

About Juice Plus+®

Juice Plus+ has been the presenting sponsor of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend since 2002. In addition to supporting the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend through monetary donations, Juice Plus+ hosts a Spirit Station, and more than 100 employees and their families participate in the races each year. Juice Plus+ is whole food-based nutrition made from quality ingredients – including juice powder concentrates from 30 different fruits and vegetables – in a convenient capsule or chewable form that helps bridge the gap between what you should eat and what you do eat every day. Through its One Simple Change initiative, the company inspires people to lead a healthier lifestyle by making small changes today that can lead to great health benefits down the road. Juice Plus+ is deeply invested in children's health, as well as the health and nutrition of people worldwide, which it supports through the Juice Plus+ Foundation and the Juice Plus+ Family Health Study. To learn more, visit www.JuicePlus.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

