Juice Plus+ Partners with Food Finders to Support Food Insecure Communities with Free Fruit and Vegetables at Community Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness is our natural state. We all know that fruits and vegetables are key to a healthy family however it's not always easy to get them in your daily diet. Leading global health and wellness company, Juice Plus+ believes in the value of community, and the importance of growing and sustaining a healthy family through whole food nutrition. In partnership with Food Finders , Juice Plus+ will provide nourishment to families with a free Community Marketplace Food Hub taking place on Saturday, January 28 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (PST) at Admiral Kidd Park located at 2125 Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90810.

The event will offer education, family-friendly entertainment and giveaways of fresh produce to local families in need. Culinary expert and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons will be on site for a live cooking demonstration, showcasing recipes that incorporate both fresh and canned produce, to show easy ways to eat healthily as a family. Parents and children can explore the Fruits and Veggie Tasting Stand to try a variety of dips that can be paired with popular fruits and vegetables, while the Let's Get Scrappy station will show attendees how to use their fruit and vegetable scraps to regrow produce at home. Kids will enjoy face painting and a balloon artist as well as a coloring station, recipe matching activity and fruits & veggie painting.

The event is in celebration of the new ad campaign Juice Plus+ is launching in January throughout the U.S. which is designed to tackle the overly complicated nature of the health and wellness category. Filmed on farms in California and Michigan, the ad showcases the abundance of fresh produce that are used for the Juice Plus+ product range, shown where they grow naturally. The intention is to show the goodness and nutrients that are found in nature, and how these form the basis of everything Juice Plus+ creates. The ad will begin airing on January 10, 2023 on the Discover Network (Cable and Streaming).

"Our latest campaign showcases ways to make healthy eating simple and stress free so that individuals and families can continue their healthy choices at home," explains Dwana Scantlebury, Senior Director, Marketing Activation & Communication at Juice Plus+. "The CDC recently reported that California consumes a low percentage of fresh fruits and vegetables in the U.S. in comparison to other states, so at Juice Plus+, we wanted to find a way to inspire and promote whole food nutrition in communities that need it."

In addition, the Juice Plus+ team will be passing out complimentary balanced smoothies made with Complete by Juice Plus+ while sharing the many benefits of the brand's plant-based products that help bridge the gap between what you should eat, and what you do eat.

"Each day 1 in 5 CA residents will struggle with hunger yet, 30-40% of the food supply will end up in a landfill. This includes the resources and manpower that go into producing it. Food Finders not only mitigates food waste with our food rescue program we provide nearly a million meals a month to our agency partners," explains Diana Lara, Executive Director of Food Finders Inc. "We are excited about our collaboration with Juice Plus+ and are grateful for their commitment to our mission of eliminating hunger and food waste while improving nutrition in the food insecure communities we serve."

Every month, Food Finders hosts a "marketplace" to offer a pickup location for their weekly donation to their clientele in need. During this event approximately 100+ local families will attend to pick up their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. For the entire month of January, Juice Plus+ will be the exclusive supporter feeding around 6,000 families in the area.

For more information about Juice Plus+, please visit www.juiceplus.com . For more information about the Community Marketplace Food Hub event, please visit www.foodfinders.org .

About Juice Plus+

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world. It operates in 26 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

What is Juice Plus+?

Juice Plus+ is committed to making healthy living easier with plant-based nutritional products that are as close to nature as possible and with a supportive, healthy lifestyle community. Juice Plus+ products include Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable, and Berry Blend Capsules and Chewables, made from 30 different fruits, vegetables, and berries along with selected vitamins and other plant ingredients. For more information, visit JuicePlus.com .

About Food Finders

Food Finders is a non-profit food rescue organization with a mission to eliminate hunger and food waste while improving nutrition in local food insecure communities. Food Finders rescues wholesome food, personal hygiene items, household items and pet food from LA produce market, grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, hotels, schools, farmer's markets, catering companies, manufacturers and distributors. Food is then delivered directly to one of 330 partner agencies. In 28 years, over 134 million pounds of food has been rescued, enough food for nearly 111 million meals or enough food to feed the state of CA more than 2.8 times! Visit https://foodfinders.org for more information.

