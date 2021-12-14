JUICE Ranked #105 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUICE, a full-service, integrated digital marketing agency focused on maximizing ROI for clients across user acquisition, ecommerce, and lead generation campaigns, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

In its first year of eligibility, JUICE landed at #105 on the Inc. 5000 and ranked as the 7th fastest advertising and marketing company in the nation. The rankings reflect an astounding 3,828% increase in overall revenue across a three-year period.

Introduced in 1982 as the Inc. 500 and expanded to the Inc. 5000 in 2007, this annual list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Today, the prestigious list is recognized as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.

"Since our launch in 2017, JUICE has proven again and again that we know what it takes to help brands grow in a profitable manner," says co-founder Troy Osinoff. "It's gratifying to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the space by Inc., a magazine that's been widely considered the leading entrepreneurial advocate for nearly 40 years."

About JUICE

Founded in 2017, JUICE is an integrated digital marketing agency helmed by entrepreneurs with a strict focus on maximizing ROI. With offices in New York and Miami, the company has quickly become an industry leader in results-driven growth strategy development, social advertising, search engine marketing, organic search ranking, and lead generation. Clients such as About Face, Belgian Boys, Buzzfeed, CAMP, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Vivvi, and many more have partnered with JUICE to achieve their growth goals and scale their businesses profitably.

To learn more, please visit www.thinkjuice.com or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

