Juice Shot has The Best Stuff when it comes to natural energy boosters

The pocket-sized energy and wellness drink has a pre-measured dose with a proprietary blend of ingredients that helps the body adapt to mental and physical stress and restores energy and balance. It also protects the body's health by supporting the immune system.

"It is a general wellness product that will give you an overall wellness lift to get you through your workout or daily activities," Bountiful Holdings co-founder, Daniel Amyradakis, said.

The proprietary blend is the ideal blend of natural ingredients to help combat stress such as: maca, moringa, rhodiola rosea, echinacea, elderberry, guarana and L-Carnitine. More commonly known echinacea and elderberry support the immune system, while guarana acts as a natural source of caffeine to boost energy and alertness. It also uses herbs like moringa, which lowers blood sugar levels, reduces inflammation, and lowers cholesterol. Added rhodiola rosea relieves stress, and improves mental, physical performance and cardiac health. Other ingredients serve as antioxidant boosters to enhance memory, energy and mood.

Juice Shots developed this convenient, fast-absorbing liquid formula, naturally derived from wholesome herbs to address the issues found with most other supplements such as the inability of most other vitamins to be absorbed into the body. The company also rejects the sometimes-common practice of filling pills with up to 80 percent fillers, binders, chelating agents, stabilizers and film coatings.

Instead, Juice Shot was formulated with the impressive research on liquid vitamins in mind. It's been found that liquid vitamins can have an absorption rate of up to 95 percent. In liquid form, the nutrients also bypass the digestive process for more direct absorption into the bloodstream to achieve maximum impact on the body.

"People deserve the best health they can get, so we have combined our best herbs to provide the best absorbing and most tasty juice shot available," Amyradakis said. "When they take our product, they know they are going to have a great day. They seem to get a huge emotional lift."

