Juice Technology Announces Availability of JUICE BOOSTER 2 in an Exclusive Mercedes-Benz Look

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in mobile charging stations for electric vehicles, is supplying its portable wallbox JUICE BOOSTER 2 as a white-label product rebranded Europe-wide through Daimler's after-sales distribution channels.

The JUICE BOOSTER 2 prevailed over competitor products in a tendering process and has been incorporated into the product range of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions – Daimler's accessories business. All articles offered in the automaker's current after-sales portfolio are selected very carefully to meet the demanding customer standards for premium quality of the highest level.

The JUICE BOOSTER 2 is the first and, so far, only portable wallbox charger unit now available to all dealerships and end-customers of this tradition-rich car manufacturer. With the appropriate modifications to its branding, the JUICE BOOSTER 2 has been fully customized to the customer's requirements.

"For Juice, as a young, ambitiously up-and-coming company, the inclusion of our globally popular JUICE BOOSTER 2 in the official sales channels of this premium car manufacturer is yet another affirmation of our efforts to date," said Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice. "Our commitment continues unabated, because only products of outstanding innovative strength and consistent quality will win out in the fast-growing electric mobility market."

The JUICE BOOSTER 2 in its PRO version of the portable 22-kW wallbox unit offers extraordinary flexibility with its exchangeable mains- and vehicle-end adapters, and is also extremely rugged, reliable, safe and secure. It's been used here for a year and half in vehicle development, and is the trusted charging device for additional manufacturers as well.

Athlon, the leading provider of vehicle leasing and fleet management in Europe and a subsidiary of Daimler, is already collaborating with Juice on charging infrastructure. A custom-tailored offer for fleet operators has been created with the JUICE BOOSTER 2 and individually selected adapter sets with an eye to making electrification of entire vehicle fleets an attractive option, and paving the way for rapid, simple and convenient changeover to electric mobility.

For more information on JUICE BOOSTER 2 visit https://www.juice-world.com/juice-booster.

