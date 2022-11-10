Juice Technology Recognized with GreenTech Award for Innovation

Award Honors Juice's Inventiveness, Ingenuity and Demonstrable Contribution to Environmental Protection

BACHENBÜLACH, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has been named the recipient of the 2022/2023 GreenTech Award for Innovation in the category of transportation.

The GreenTech Award is given to companies and research institutes whose inventiveness and ingenuity demonstrably contribute to environmental protection. New marketable ideas and patents devised by such trailblazing organizations have the potential to delay or even reverse climate change. Juice impressed the jury with its unwavering innovative strength. The decision to present Juice with the GreenTech Award was based, in particular, on the company's recently registered patents for new, pioneering developments.

"This award is a great honor for Juice, and it confirms that we are very much on the right path," said Christoph Erni, CEO and founder of Juice. "It was always our aim to develop our product and technology innovations with a consistent focus on sustainability."

Of over 600,000 companies, only 323 made it onto the shortlist for the GreenTech Award and, ultimately, only those organizations attaining an above-average score in at least one technological field emerged victorious.

Innovation means rethinking established ideas, challenging the status quo and using resources to bring about progress. From the outset, Juice has always developed from the user's perspective, which has allowed the company to enrich the market with a number of technological innovations. This inventiveness in the area of mobility has now been recognized by the Swiss Institute for Quality Testing (SIQT) in the form of the GreenTech Award for Innovation. For more information on SIQT and the GreenTech Award visit: https://www.qualitaetstest.ch/awards/green-tech-2022-23.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Juice

704-664-2170

[email protected]

SOURCE Juice Technology