Juice Technology Releases All-in-One App for Drivers Looking to Go Electric

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and a market leader in portable charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced its fully integrated j+ pilot app that bundles all relevant vehicle, driving and charging data in a single tool. User-friendly with state-of-the-art graphics, the new app awakens an appetite for e-mobility even among newcomers.

j+ pilot uniquely unites all relevant information on the vehicle, driving behavior, charging operations and energy consumption. The app also serves as trip logbook recognized by tax authorities, and as a key to charging stations thanks to integrated activation and control functions.

The app can be used on smartphones (iOS and Android) as well as laptops, and is also available in a web-based version for ease-of-viewing and editing on desktop computers. Whether in tabular form or graphics, the telemetry data is processed and represented in neatly arranged and visually appealing views that may be individually customized.

Digital Trip Log

The j+ pilot app features an integrated trip logbook which is a valuable tool for managing business travel and fleet vehicles. Meeting industry standards for taxation reporting requirements, the app easily records details on travel purpose and trip distance driven, and offers the ability to add information at a later date when necessary.

"The electronic trip log feature makes life easier for thousands of people, eliminating the need for tedious follow-up documenting of journeys travelled. The j+ pilot app renders obsolete physical paper logbooks in the glove compartment or any separate for-pay app," says Christoph Erni, CEO of Juice Technology AG.

Incentives for Efficient Driving

Efficient driving is environmentally-friendly driving. Because every trip is automatically recorded, j+ pilot plainly visualizes how much power the car consumes and how much regenerative braking energy is recovered on any given trip. This incentivizes drivers to drive more economically.

j+ pilot also optimizes charging behavior to reduce the effects of "vampire drain" (battery drain during standing times). By monitoring battery degradation, the app shows the effect of slow-rate charging and fast-charging stations, and helps EV drivers prioritize use of electricity self-generated at home from solar power to charge the EV when available.

Availability and Compatibility

The app is initially compatible with eight models of vehicles from various automakers: the Audi e-tron, Opel Corsa-e, Peugeot 208, the Tesla models S, 3, X and Y, and the i3 from BMW. The app is not bound to specific automotive manufacturers and can therefore be used with other vehicle models. Soon, an optionally available OBD2 plug enables connection to additional vehicle models, including gas-fuelled cars.

The j+ pilot is now available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (Beta version). While the app is currently available in German and English, further language versions, functions and vehicles will be added on a continuous basis.

j+ pilot is suited for use by individual e-drivers and fleet managers. The app is usable independently of Juice-brand devices.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large, fast-chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, go to www.juice-world.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

