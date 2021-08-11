JuiceBar Announces Industry's First 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

The news follows on the heels of the Company's July 1, 2021 announcement that JuiceBar's EV charging stations meet 'Made in America' criteria, furthering the Company's 12-year commitment to American jobs.

"Customers can return their chargers for any reason or no reason, no questions asked," said Paul Vosper, CEO of JuiceBar. "We are so confident in the reliability of our 'Made in USA' chargers that we decided to back it with a simple and hassle-free guarantee."

The recent acceleration in EVs has led to a growing demand for public and private charging stations throughout the country. The bill passed by the U.S. Senate on August 10th calls for $7.5 billion in charging infrastructure to be installed over the next 5 years, as well as millions allocated for EV school buses and other fleet vehicles.

"Making our JuiceBar chargers in the U.S. helps us control the quality of every aspect of our operations compared to all of our offshore manufactured competitors," Vosper added.

Vosper said that the 90-day guarantee from JuiceBar comes with a 3-week shipping and installation commitment designed to meet the company's growing customer demand quickly. The company will also give a trade-in allowance for old non-working chargers.

ABOUT JUICEBAR

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV charging. Since 2009 when its first charger was deployed at the Denver Airport, its chargers can be found in over 200 cities in North America. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured in America and come with a money-back guarantee in addition to its standard warranties. Its Level 2 chargers deliver charging speeds that are 60 to 250-percent faster than the industry's standard chargers and include unique safety features and open communications architecture that allows customers to connect to the network of their choice. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarEV.com.

