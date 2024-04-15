Juiced Bikes Unveils the JetCurrent Pro Folding E-Bike: A Game-Changer in the Electric Bike Industry.

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juiced Bikes , the leading pioneer in Electric Bike innovation, introduces the groundbreaking JetCurrent Pro Folding E-Bike – one of the most powerful and fastest E-Bikes available. This impressive new model signifies fifteen years of research and design expertise, setting a new industry standard of customer expectation for power, speed, range, comfort, quality and safety.

Juiced Bikes CEO and Founder Tora Harris recalls, "As a pioneer in the field of electric bikes, our journey began over 15 years ago, with the first e-bike that I converted in a garage which was a folding bike. The folding e-bike category is dominated by toy-like products, so we saw an opportunity to redefine what was possible." With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Tora Harris and the Juiced Bikes team set out to create a product that would not just set new standards but elevate the entire category to "transportation-grade EV status". Tora mentions, "This product represents everything we have learned over the past 15 years, this new endeavor is a testament to our dedication and unwavering pursuit of advancement. So if we were going to enter this category, why not make it the best e-bike we have ever produced."

A new Platform: The JetCurrent Pro is the first e-bike to debut the PowerBlade electronics platform featuring a customized hub motor packing 2,000W of peak power making this the highest power to weight ratio of any folding bike ever produced. Abiding by our steadfast passion for safety and quality, the JetCurrent Pro is certified to UL 2849 standards. The JetCurrent Pro is powered to deliver exhilarating outdoor experiences, while conveniently foldable to fit in the trunk of your car or store away in your home closet. Boasting a range of over 70 miles on a single charge, equipped standard with our 52V 19.2Ah battery, a newly designed headlight that integrates a 1,050 lumens headlight and 100dB horn into one unit. The folding JetCurrent PRO E-Bike effortlessly complements the dynamic lifestyle of urban and off-road enthusiasts.

A Real Class Act: The JetCurrent Pro ships in Class 2 mode and can be configured from the LCD display to run in Class 3 where allowed. For off-road adventures, the JetCurrent Pro can be unleashed to achieve 30 mph on throttle only and up to 34 mph with pedal assist.

The pedal assist algorithm has been expertly re-tuned to fully exploit the power of the new 40 Amp motor controller. Pedal torque is sampled 1,000 times per second while pedal cadence is measured with over 100 poles per revolution in both forward and backwards directions. The result is a proportional motor assist that telepathically reacts to your pedal input whether you want to go fast or slow.

Extended Range Without Compromises: Equipped with a 52V 19.2Ah G2 battery pack certified to UL2271 standards, the JetCurrent Pro redefines endurance, enabling riders to explore up to seventy-plus miles on a single charge. Our semi-integrated battery mounting system has been re-engineered to accommodate one of the industry's largest battery packs, while maintaining a step-thru frame for easier boarding. To make folding and transporting the bike more convenient, the locked battery can be detached in under three seconds using just one hand. This setup eliminates the need to first fold the frame or extend the seat to gain access to the battery.

Rugged Build and Safety Features: The JetCurrent Pro features a robust folding frame with 300lb of wobble-free payload capacity. Stopping duties are handled by the industry's most powerful 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes with a large 203 mm rotor. To handle this kind of braking performance a custom fork was developed with a pair of beefy M14 locking dropouts. The JetCurrent Pro also includes an impressive array of safety features, including a brake light, front/rear turn signals, a folding mirror and the new ShadowBlaster headlight, beaming 1,050 Lumens of illumination while doubling as an automotive grade horn.

Convenience and Functionality: For added security, the bike platform features an integrated motion alarm system with wireless remote startup function. With added features such as a USB charging port, front and rear fenders, a rack with a quick release rack system, the JetCurrent Pro is geared to provide unparalleled comfort, convenience and safety for riders.

Four Colors: The JetCurrent Pro Folding E-Bike is designed to captivate riders seeking a blend of innovation, performance, and style, available in four colors Black, Indigo Blue, Desert Tan and a new color - Purple Haze.

The JetCurrent Pro Folding E-Bike is set to redefine the electric bike experience, offering riders an unmatched combination of power, range, and safety in a versatile, compact design. For more information, visit Juiced Bikes.

ABOUT JUICED BIKES

A leading pioneer in the electric bike industry, Juiced Bikes was founded by Tora Harris in 2009 with the mission of creating a new generation of practically-priced mobility products that transform our lives by revolutionizing how we ride. Juiced Bikes are developed, engineered, and designed at the company's headquarters in San Diego, California, built to exacting quality specifications and generously equipped with the company's signature 52-volt battery. Fiercely committed to utilizing advanced technologies to optimally distribute and support their growing portfolio of electric transportation products, Juiced ensures an efficient, reliable and trusted connection with their community of riders.

