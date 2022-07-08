Juicer Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Share 2020 | Global Industry Size, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Jul 08, 2022, 02:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key features driving the Juicer Market is the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, has resulted in a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers. The significant shift in the lifestyles of consumers, owing to the growing urbanization and consumerism has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of homemade products. The growing use of preservatives and other chemicals in packaged food is compelling consumers to look for convenient health-conscious options. Also, the demand for juicers is constantly increasing in many countries in Asia and the Middle East (Israel and the UAE). These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights to Make Confident Decisions using our Benchmarks and Analysis. View Snapshot of the Report
The Juicer Market value is set to grow by USD 666.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
- Centrifugal Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Masticating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Triturating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
For More Insights on the Market Share & Contribution of Various Regions & Segments - Request for Sample Report Now!
The fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will be a major challenge for the juicer market during the forecast period. The market price of juicer depends on various factors such as the manufacturing costs, labor costs, prices of raw materials, as well as transportation and marketing costs. Any fluctuations in the prices of raw materials directly impact the price of the juicer and the profit margins of manufacturers. This volatility in the prices of raw materials leads to either an increase in the price of juicers or reduced profit margins for manufacturers. Fluctuations in the prices of fuel affect the costs incurred on the transportation of raw materials, thus affecting the final product. Moreover, an increase in the transportation costs and prices of raw materials increases the cost of the end products. Hence, vendors usually reduce their profit margins, which, in turn, affect their operational and R&D costs. Therefore, any fluctuation in the prices of raw materials poses a challenge to manufacturers operating in the global juicer market in terms of offering efficient and innovative juicers at affordable prices. Such concerns are expected to affect the growth of the global juicer market adversely.
For More Insights on the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – Download Sample Report
- Breville Group Ltd.
- Cuisinart Inc.
- Electrolux AB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Kuvings
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Groupe SEB
- Sharp Corp.
The juicer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
For More Vendor Insights with Latest Product Offerings & News – View Sample Report
Grape Juice Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The grape juice market share is expected to increase by USD 414.9 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. The grape juice market in APAC witnessed a decline in demand during 2020 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, in 2021, a gradual increase in operations of retail shops and the reopening of bars and restaurants after the lifting of lockdowns led to an increase in the sales of grape juice in the region. Find More Research Insights Here
Cold Pressed Juices Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cold-pressed juices market share is expected to increase by USD 283.1 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%. The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is highly popular among consumers due to the comparatively lower cost of products than the organic segment. Find More Research Insights Here
|
Juicer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 666.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart Inc., Electrolux AB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Groupe SEB, and Sharp Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Centrifugal juicer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Masticating juicer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Triturating juicer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AB Electrolux
- Exhibit 52: AB Electrolux - Overview
- Exhibit 53: AB Electrolux - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: AB Electrolux – Key news
- Exhibit 55: AB Electrolux - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: AB Electrolux - Segment focus
- 11.4 Breville USA Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Breville USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Breville USA Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Breville USA Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Cuisinart
- Exhibit 61: Cuisinart - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Cuisinart - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Cuisinart - Key offerings
- 11.6 Groupe SEB
- Exhibit 64: Groupe SEB - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Groupe SEB - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Group SEB – Key news
- Exhibit 67: Groupe SEB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Groupe SEB - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Exhibit 69: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Hamilton Beach Brands Holdings Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 72: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Kininklijke Philips NV – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 11.9 Kuvings
- Exhibit 78: Kuvings - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Kuvings - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Kuvings - Key offerings
- 11.10 Newell Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Newell Brands Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 86: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Panasonic Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 89: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Sharp Corp.
- Exhibit 91: Sharp Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Sharp Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Sharp Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 94: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article