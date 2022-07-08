Juicer Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Share 2020 | Global Industry Size, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights to Make Confident Decisions using our Benchmarks and Analysis. View Snapshot of the Report

The Juicer Market value is set to grow by USD 666.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Juicer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Centrifugal Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Masticating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Triturating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Juicer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Juicer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

The fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will be a major challenge for the juicer market during the forecast period. The market price of juicer depends on various factors such as the manufacturing costs, labor costs, prices of raw materials, as well as transportation and marketing costs. Any fluctuations in the prices of raw materials directly impact the price of the juicer and the profit margins of manufacturers. This volatility in the prices of raw materials leads to either an increase in the price of juicers or reduced profit margins for manufacturers. Fluctuations in the prices of fuel affect the costs incurred on the transportation of raw materials, thus affecting the final product. Moreover, an increase in the transportation costs and prices of raw materials increases the cost of the end products. Hence, vendors usually reduce their profit margins, which, in turn, affect their operational and R&D costs. Therefore, any fluctuation in the prices of raw materials poses a challenge to manufacturers operating in the global juicer market in terms of offering efficient and innovative juicers at affordable prices. Such concerns are expected to affect the growth of the global juicer market adversely.

Some of the Major Juicer Companies:

Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart Inc.

Electrolux AB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kuvings

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Groupe SEB

Sharp Corp.

The juicer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Juicer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 666.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart Inc., Electrolux AB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Groupe SEB, and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

