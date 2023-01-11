Juicer market size to grow by USD 2,346.13 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global juicer market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,346.13 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% - Request a sample report

Global juicer market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juicer Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

AB Electrolux - The company offers different types of juicers that provide fast, fresh, and simple blends.

The company offers different types of juicers that provide fast, fresh, and simple blends. Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - The company offers different types of juicers that are easy to clean, work efficiently, and ensure minimum wastage.

The company offers different types of juicers that are easy to clean, work efficiently, and ensure minimum wastage. Breville USA Inc. - The company offers different types of juicer machines, presses, and extractors with various types of features and colors.

The company offers different types of juicer machines, presses, and extractors with various types of features and colors. Cuisinart - The company offers several types of electric juicer machines at different price levels with many features and colors.

The company offers several types of electric juicer machines at different price levels with many features and colors. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global juicer market is fragmented, with the presence of a substantial number of international players as well as a few small-scale regional players. A few prominent vendors that offer juicer in the market are AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, DeLonghi Spa, Donlim, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hurom America Inc., Joyoung Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Omega Juicers, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SEB SA Co., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., and TTK Prestige Ltd. and others.

The global juicer market is evolving, and it is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of significant growth opportunities, vendors are reaching out to new customers. This will also encourage them to form partnerships and strategic alliances. The market requires constant innovation, as product differentiation is low. Moreover, companies must sustain themselves in a highly competitive market in terms of pricing and data accuracy requirements to gain market share. All these factors are estimated to propel the demand for juicers, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global juicer market - Segmentation assessment

Global juicer market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (centrifugal juicer, masticating juicer, and triturating juicer) and end-user (residential and commercial).

The market share growth of the centrifugal juicer segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Centrifugal juicers are highly popular among residential users. They are considered more effective when compared to other types of juicers. In addition, centrifugal juicers are cost-effective, which is increasing their adoption in household applications.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global juicer market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global juicer market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising income of the middle-class population has led to an increase in the spending power of consumers in the region, which is driving the growth of the market. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the health and wellness trend, especially in emerging economies such as China and India . The demand for smoothies and juices made of fruits and vegetables is also increasing, which will further propel the growth of the juicer market in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global juicer market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers are driving the juicer market growth. Rapid economic growth in the developing countries of APAC, such as China and India, has increased the disposable incomes of consumers. As a result, there has been a significant shift in the lifestyles of consumers, which has increased the consumption of homemade products. Moreover, the increasing use of preservatives and other chemicals in packaged food is compelling consumers to look for other options, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient and lightweight juicers is a key trend in the juicer market. Residential and commercial end-users prefer energy-efficient products to reduce costs and save energy. Hence, many manufacturers are offering energy-efficient products. These products involve fewer emissions of harmful substances. Moreover, the increasing awareness about climate change, the growing focus on environmental issues, and the rise in energy prices will drive the demand for lightweight juicers. Such developments will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs may impede the juicer market growth. The price of juicers depends on factors such as manufacturing costs, labor costs, prices of raw materials, and transportation and marketing costs. Hence, any fluctuation in these prices directly impacts the prices of juicers. This may compel consumers to choose low-cost local brands, which reduces the profit margins of vendors. Such concerns are expected to adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this juicer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juicer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the juicer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the juicer market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juicer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart kitchen appliance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,293.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The commercial kitchen knives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 114.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (chef's knives, utility knives, bread knives, meat knives, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Juicer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,346.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, DeLonghi Spa, Donlim, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hurom America Inc., Joyoung Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Omega Juicers, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SEB SA Co., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., and TTK Prestige Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global juicer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global juicer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Centrifugal juicer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Centrifugal juicer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Masticating juicer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Masticating juicer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Triturating juicer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Triturating juicer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 112: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 113: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

12.4 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 121: Breville USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 122: Breville USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 123: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cuisinart

Exhibit 124: Cuisinart - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cuisinart - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cuisinart - Key offerings

12.7 DeLonghi Spa

Exhibit 127: DeLonghi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 128: DeLonghi Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 129: DeLonghi Spa - Key news



Exhibit 130: DeLonghi Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: DeLonghi Spa - Segment focus

12.8 Donlim

Exhibit 132: Donlim - Overview



Exhibit 133: Donlim - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Donlim - Key offerings

12.9 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Exhibit 135: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Hurom America Inc.

Exhibit 139: Hurom America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hurom America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Hurom America Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Joyoung Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Joyoung Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Joyoung Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Joyoung Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Kuvings

Exhibit 150: Kuvings - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kuvings - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kuvings - Key offerings

12.14 Midea India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Midea India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Midea India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Midea India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 156: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Omega Juicers

Exhibit 161: Omega Juicers - Overview



Exhibit 162: Omega Juicers - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Omega Juicers - Key offerings

12.17 SEB SA Co.

Exhibit 164: SEB SA Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: SEB SA Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: SEB SA Co. - Key news



Exhibit 167: SEB SA Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: SEB SA Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio