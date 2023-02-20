Juices market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2022 to 2027, Europe will account for 39% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the juices market will witness a YOY growth of 7.23% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The juices market size is estimated to increase by USD 104.21 billion at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2022 to 2027. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the juices market was valued at USD 156.92 billion - Request a sample report

Juices market - Vendor insights

The global juices market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, while small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete on the basis of parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Due to intense rivalry in the market, vendors use pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BevNET.com Inc.

Bostan Juice

Campbell Soup Co.

Citrus World Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Eckes Granini Group GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Motts LLP

National Beverage Corp.

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

Nestle SA

NutriAsia Inc.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

PepsiCo Inc.

Juices market - Geographical analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the juices market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rising health concerns associated with the high sugar content in juices. Vendors are focusing on offering innovative products, such as cold-pressed and high-pressure processed juices, which will increase their profit margin.

Juices market - Key segment analysis

The juices market share growth by the fruit juices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the consumption of processed food products such as fruit juices and the growing preference for nutritional food items will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Consumers are switching to organic food and beverages, including organic juices. Therefore, vendors are offering a wide range of organic juices. These factors will drive the growth of the fruit juices segment during the forecast period.

Juices market - Key market drivers & challenges

The juices market is primarily driven by the advantages of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice. Cold-pressed juices have various nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Unlike traditional juices, they are not exposed to heat during preparation, which prevents the loss of nutrients. In addition, cold-pressed juices are used to cleanse the body, which reduces the energy required to break down food. Hence, many companies are offering cold-pressed juices. These factors will fuel the growth of the global juice market during the forecast period.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials pose a huge threat to the growth of the global juices market. Fruits, vegetables, sugar, and other ingredients are some of the most important raw materials for juices. The rise in the price of raw materials has increased the production costs of juices. As a result, juice manufacturers have to incur high expenses by purchasing raw materials. In addition, the prices of packaging materials such as plastic, aluminum, and paper vary as per availability. Therefore, fluctuations in raw material prices may impede the growth of the global juices market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this juices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the juices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juices market vendors

