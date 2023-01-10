Juices market size to grow by USD 104.21 billion growth opportunities led by Archer Daniels Midland Co, BevNET.com Inc, Binghatti Holding Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The juices market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juices Market 2023-2027

The juices market size is forecast to grow by USD 104.21 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.

Juices market 2023-2027: Scope

The juices market report covers the following areas:

Juices market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Fruit juices: The market share growth by the fruit juices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expansion of the fruit juices segment can be attributed to the rising consumption of processed food items like fruit juices as well as the rising consumer desire for nutrient-dense foods due to the rising incidence of illnesses linked to dietary habits. Vendors in the market are providing a variety of organic juices as customers in this market segment are actively moving to the consumption of organic food and drinks, including organic juices. As a result, the market's fruit juices category is expected to increase due to the availability of organic fruit juices.

Vegetable juices



Others

Region

Europe : Europe will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period . Due to the growing health concerns linked to the high sugar content in many juices, the juice market in Europe is predicted to develop at a moderate rate during the projection period. Additionally, vendors are putting a lot of effort into providing innovative products, including juices that are cold-pressed and high-pressure processed and cost more than regular juices. This will boost their profit margin throughout the course of the projection period.

Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



North America



The U.S.





Canada



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Juices market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the juices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the juices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the juices market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juices market vendors

Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 104.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global juices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global juices market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruit juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruit juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 112: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Binghatti Holding Ltd

Exhibit 116: Binghatti Holding Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 117: Binghatti Holding Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Binghatti Holding Ltd - Key offerings

12.5 Bostan Juice

Exhibit 119: Bostan Juice - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bostan Juice - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bostan Juice - Key offerings

12.6 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 122: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Citrus World Inc.

Exhibit 126: Citrus World Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Citrus World Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Citrus World Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Dabur India Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Eckes Granini Group GmbH

Exhibit 133: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Eckes Granini Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 136: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

Exhibit 141: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives - Overview



Exhibit 142: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: National Council of Farmer Cooperatives - Key offerings

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 NutriAsia Inc.

Exhibit 149: NutriAsia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: NutriAsia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: NutriAsia Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

Exhibit 152: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc - Key offerings

12.15 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 155: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 167: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

