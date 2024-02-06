Juices Market to grow by USD 104.21 billion from 2022 to 2027; Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities and Forecast

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The juices market is set to grow by USD 104.21 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market segmentation by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). Juices are beverages extracted from fruits and vegetables and are consumed worldwide due to their nutritional benefits and refreshing properties. They are prepared by extracting the pulp of fruits and vegetables. Juices are also prepared by using artificial flavors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juices Market 2023-2027
The report on the juices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis. 

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is a primary trend in the market. Private-label fruit juices have emerged as a key area of interest for retailers on a global scale. Various retail establishments are introducing their brands of fruit and vegetable juices, aiming to enhance profitability and foster growth in the global juice market. Major retailers worldwide are unveiling their juice product lines, including organic fruit juices and functional vegetable juices, strategically aligning with the increasing consumer preference for diverse and health-oriented juice options.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are major challenges hindering market growth.

The juices market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Increasing prominence of private-label brands, growing demand for organic juices, and health benefits associated with functional juices as one of the prime reasons driving the juices market growth during the next few years.

  • The market share growth by the fruit juices segment is significant during the forecast period. 

The juices market covers the following areas:

Juices Market Sizing
Juices Market Forecast
Juices Market Analysis

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • BevNET.com Inc.
  • Binghatti Holding Ltd
  • Bostan Juice
  • Campbell Soup Co.
  • Citrus World Inc.
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Eckes Granini Group GmbH
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Motts LLP
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
  • Nestle SA
  • NutriAsia Inc.
  • Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • The Coca Cola Co.
  • Vilore Foods Co. Inc.
  • WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc.

A convenient and delicious way to intake essential vitamins and minerals

Juices, especially those derived from nutrient-packed fruits and vegetables, offer a myriad of health benefits. Consuming vegetable juice, orange juice, fruit drinks, cranberry juice, citrus blends, pomegranate juice, berry concoctions, and tropical fruit blends provides a convenient and delicious way to intake essential vitamins and minerals. Cold-pressed juices and organic options are gaining popularity, emphasizing the focus on natural and minimally processed choices. Brands like Sunkist Growers, Tropicana Products, and Snapple contribute to the diverse range of health drinks and nutrient-rich beverages available in the market. 

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Product

7 Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

