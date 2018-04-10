JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com

The pocket-sized drink packed with adaptogens, including rhodiola rosea, maca, Moringa olifeira, Echinacea purpurea, elderberry, guarana and the recently added L-carnitine, does not need to be refrigerated. Adaptogens are natural botanicals that assist the body in adapting to physical and mental stress.

"JuiceShots is not just an energy product. It is packed with adaptogens that provide for health and wellness," Bountiful Holdings cofounder Dan Lowman said. "We refer to it as a wellness shot, complete with carefully chosen plant-based compounds that help improve mental and physical health, and give you an energy kick. Unscrew the cap and drink the tasty shot down to feel revitalized and less stressed with improved energy and focus to help get you through the day."

Lowman and Daniel Amyradakis began JuiceShots in 2017 to provide people with a drink that improves energy while also providing nutrients to help one get through the day. JuiceShots are packed with vitamins and compounds that are easily absorbed in liquid form.

"Maca is an adaptogen that has been used medicinally for thousands of years," Amyradakis said. "Maca, which resembles a radish, is typically grown in the Andes of Peru. It is full of antioxidants and micronutrients that support overall health. Maca can improve energy levels and moods. It is one of many adaptogens we felt will provide for a better diet in today's fast-paced world."

JuiceShots contains rhodiola rosea for elevating mood, reducing stress and blood sugar; elderberry to help lower cholesterol, improve vision and boost the immune system; Moringa for its anti-inflammatory properties, reducing blood sugar and cholesterol levels; Echinacea, which is considered the most effective detoxicant in Western herbal medicine; and L-carnitine to help keep blood pressure levels, cholesterol and triglycerides under control.

JuiceShots also contains premium maca, guarana and caffeine to provide stamina while promoting other positive health benefits, such as weight loss, digestion and improved absorption of nutrients.

For more information on Bountiful Holdings LLC and JuiceShots, coming soon to Amazon.com, visit www.juiceshots.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shaun Cox, 561-544-0719

shaun@inhealthmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juiceshots-an-energy-and-wellness-shot-packed-with-adaptogens-to-boost-health-and-vitality-is-coming-to-amazoncom-300626884.html

SOURCE Bountiful Holdings LLC

Related Links

http://www.juiceshots.com

