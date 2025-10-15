Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube Launches In-Stores Nationwide

Award-winning innovation brings interactive, edible entertainment to stores across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Brands™, a leader in interactive candy experiences, is thrilled to announce that Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube is officially available for purchase in-stores nationwide starting today.

Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube (Bazooka Brands)

Originally slated for 2026, Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube is hitting retail shelves early in response to overwhelming demand. A breakthrough "peel and reveal" gummy experience, each Mystery Cube features a peelable outer gummy layer that, when peeled back, reveals a surprise 3D animal-shaped gummy inside. The result is a multi-texture, multi-flavor treat that brings fun, discovery, and play to every bite.

Developed in partnership with Amos®, the global candy innovators known for their viral peeling candy sensations, Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube marks a bold new take of the wildly popular format. The collaboration builds on Bazooka Brands' legacy of transforming candy into interactive experiences that spark creativity and joy.

Since debuting at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis, Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube has already been recognized with two of the confectionery industry's highest honors: the Most Innovative New Product Award for Non-Chocolate Candy from the National Confectioners Association's Sweets & Snacks Expo, and the 2025 Buyer's Choice Award: Non-Chocolate from ECRM and Candy Industry Magazine. These accolades underscore the excitement surrounding this category-defining innovation. Available in two delicious variety packs, Original and Wild Berry, Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube continues the brand's mission to redefine candy's potential.

Juicy Drop® continues to capture the imagination of Gen Z and beyond through interactive candy formats. Viral favorites like Juicy Drop® Gummy Dip 'N Stix, which earned over 20 million TikTok views, have cemented the brand's reputation for innovation, and Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube is the latest proof of that momentum.

"We were absolutely floored by the incredible reaction when we first debuted Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube earlier this year," said Becky Silberfarb, VP of Marketing at Bazooka Brands. "Retailers couldn't wait to get it on shelves, and fans were instantly hooked on the surprise, the flavors, and the discovery. The response has been incredible, and we're so thrilled to finally bring this "peel and reveal" experience to candy aisles nationwide."

Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube takes Edible Entertainment® to the next level, turning candy into an experience that's as engaging as it is delicious. From the anticipation of peeling back the outer gummy to the surprise of discovering the 3D animal inside, every cube brings fun, creativity, and play to life. A perfect example of Bazooka Brands' mission to make candy an adventure.

Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube is available on Amazon, in Dollar General stores, and more nationwide starting today, with expansion into Walmart, Target, and Walgreens planned over the coming months. For more information visit JuicyDropCandy.com .

About Juicy Drop®:

Juicy Drop® is the award-winning interactive candy brand from Bazooka Brands™, known for delivering bold flavor and unforgettable, hands-on candy experiences. With products like Juicy Drop® Pop, Juicy Drop® Gummy Dip 'N Stix, Juicy Drop® Gel pens, and the innovative Juicy Drop® Gummy Mystery Cube, the brand has become a fan favorite among all audiences. Juicy Drop® puts flavor exploration in the hands of candy lovers, creating multisensory, customizable confections that spark fun and creativity in every bite. From viral hits to retail bestsellers, Juicy Drop® continues to redefine what candy can be.

About Bazooka Brands™:

Bazooka Brands™ is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

