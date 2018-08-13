Juicy Juice® And Food Network Chef Jeff Mauro Provide Meal Time Solutions For Busy Back-to-School Season

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juicy Juice®, the iconic kids' beverage brand, launched a back-to-school campaign today to offer families quick and easy tips and recipes from Food Network star and dad, Chef Jeff Mauro. A continued partnership brings home the flavor, inspiring families to discover new ingredients and ideas for meal and snack time throughout the busy school year, as well as cooking advice and a video series featuring the popular Juicy Juice 100% juice line. The website will also include fun games and activities, with a chance to win prizes.

"Being equipped with stress-free meal tips and recipes for the busy back-to-school season can allow families to spend less time planning and more time enjoying meals together, which is why we are so glad to partner with Chef Jeff again and bring the fun back to weekday meals," said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "As a brand, we not only provide a variety of flavorful, better-for-you beverage options that are perfect for backpacks and lunch boxes, but can also be used to create family-friendly meals that parents and kids can cook and enjoy together."

"As a dad and chef, I'm excited to continue working with Juicy Juice to share my go-to tips and recipes that not only introduce children to new flavors and ingredients, but let families spend more time together at home and in the kitchen," said Mauro.

Back-to-School Website for Families

Consumers can visit the Juicy Juice website at www.JuicyJuice.com for all of Chef Jeff's exclusive content on the back-to-school page, inspired by personal experience with his son, Lorenzo. With no added sugar or sweeteners and 16 100% juice flavor varieties, such as apple and orange tangerine, Juicy Juice can help parents boost flavor and taste without adding unwanted ingredients. To get started, the Food Network star created time-saving cooking tips and kid-friendly recipe ideas that are perfect for back-to-school routines and weekly meals, including:

School Morning Time Saver: Skip the crazy mornings by making several jars of overnight oats, sweetened with Juicy Juice 100% juice and packed with nuts and fruit, for a great, grab-and-go breakfast enjoyed by the entire family.

Skip the crazy mornings by making several jars of overnight oats, sweetened with Juicy Juice 100% juice and packed with nuts and fruit, for a great, grab-and-go breakfast enjoyed by the entire family. Cook Once, Eat Twice…or More: Instead of doubling a favorite recipe, triple it to make an easy weeknight dinner that can be transformed into lunch for the next day, like these Baked Potato Chip-Crusted Chicken Tenders.

Instead of doubling a favorite recipe, triple it to make an easy weeknight dinner that can be transformed into lunch for the next day, like these Baked Potato Chip-Crusted Chicken Tenders. After-School Energy Boost: Homemade granola is unbeatable for an after-school energy boost, especially when packed with dried fruit, coconut and pumpkin seeds, and sweetened with Juicy Juice 100% juice. Families can make a big batch on Sunday and pre-portion into snack baggies for easy enjoyment.

For even more back-to-school fun, parents can visit the Juicy Juice website with their kids to enjoy fruit-filled games, puzzles and activities like Hidden Pictures, Memory Match and Pop A Fruit. Plus, parents will have a chance to win lunchbox accessories now through September 30.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

About Jeff Mauro

Emmy-nominated Chef Jeff Mauro was born and raised in Chicago, where he was determined from an early age to become the funniest chef in the world. Today, Jeff is cohost of Food Network's hit daytime show The Kitchen and the star of the network's Sandwich King. He is the proud partner and executive chef of Pork & Mindy's restaurants and retail line of sauces, meats and legendary Pig Candy. Throughout his career, he has appeared on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Steve Harvey Show, Food Network's Chopped and Cupcake Wars, and more. He still lives in Chicago with his family.

