Juicy Juice® Asks Families To 'Show Your Goodness' Through Launch Of A Nationwide Contest

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a new year, and a time for new goals and adventures. Resolutions often symbolize what matters most, so this year Juicy Juice®, the iconic kids' beverage brand, is asking families to remember the importance of simple acts of goodness with the launch of the "Show Your Goodness" Contest. Whether the act is big or small, there are many meaningful ways to do some good and Juicy Juice is celebrating them all.

Today's new generation of parents are focused on raising kids to show respect and kindness to others. In fact, 40% of parents with kids under age 12 indicate they prefer their children to be kind and compassionate over academically successful (26%).1

And, like parents, Juicy Juice also celebrates the goodness in kids. To do so, Juicy Juice is challenging families to kick off the New Year on a 'good' note by splitting $15,000 equally amongst 10 recipients. Starting today, families can enter the "Show Your Goodness" Contest through three simple steps:

Snap a photo while completing an act of goodness

Submit photo and short caption of less than 100 words explaining the act

Follow along with other goodness entries and vote for your favorites

The top 20 entries will be shared online for the entire country to read, be inspired, and vote for their favorite. The ten who receive the most votes will receive the grand prize of $1,500 each to help continue their acts of goodness.

"Our goal is to translate the goodness found in Juicy Juice beverages into families' everyday lives by displaying simple acts of goodness that may seem small but make a large impact on others," said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "From sharing your favorite toy to creating a compost garden or participating in a charity walk, there are endless ways for all members of the family, even little ones, to do good."

Through January 31, families can enter the "Show Your Goodness" Contest at JuicyJuice.com/ShowYourGoodness. Families are also encouraged to share their good deeds on social media using the hashtag #JJShowYourGoodness to inspire friends and family to join in with their own simple acts.

For more information and to see how families are committed to acts of goodness, families can follow Juicy Juice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Learn more about the newest beverage options ranging from 100% juice to lower-sugar and organic at JuicyJuice.com.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

1 Sourced to Mintel 2019 study

