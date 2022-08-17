JUICY JUICE GETS SIRIOUSLY REAL THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH SIRI DALY

The 100% juice brand is re-partnering with the self-taught cook and mom, Siri Daly, to help families control the chaos by providing lunchbox ideas that are 100% kid-loved and parent-approved

A new sweepstakes also offers parents a chance to win up to $1,000 for back-to-school supplies and groceries to help bring the lunchbox ideas to life

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to school is the most exciting time of year, with those sweet family moments at the breakfast table all together, little ones' perfectly styled 'dos and new outfits, and healthy, well-balanced lunchboxes packed the night before…or not. Let's get real. Back to school is exciting, yet nothing short of organized chaos at the same time. To keep the reality in check, Juicy Juice, the beloved kids' juice brand, is extending its partnership with mom of four, self-taught cook and cookbook author, Siri Daly, to keep it SIRIously Real this back-to-school season by showing the Daly family's comedic realities of going back to school and offering Siri-approved lunchbox ideas.

Siri will be sharing a month's worth of easy and affordable ideas to make packing lunch as easy as picking your little ones' favorite Juicy Juice box flavor. With no added sugar, no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners, Juicy Juice 100% juice is an easy choice for mom and a top pick for kids with its variety of flavors.

"With a new school year upon us, we wanted to shine some light on the real side of the back-to-school season," says Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "As a mom of four kids, Siri knows what it takes to balance the busy mornings and afternoons of back to school, and we're grateful for her simple, achievable lunchbox ideas that will help parents save some time amid hectic school routines."

SIRIously Real Back to School:

Siri Daly, author of Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Recipes for the Real Home Cook, has been packing lunchboxes for her kids for years and has mastered the art of keeping lunches simple and well-balanced, yet delicious enough that kids look forward to eating them each day.

Here's a taste of Siri's kid-friendly lunches that can be prepped the night before to move through mornings with ease:

PB&J Sushi Rolls + Pretzels + Grapes + Juicy Juice 100% Juice, Fruit Punch

Cheesy Egg Bites + Cherry Tomatoes + Tortilla Chips + Juicy Juice 100% Juice, Grape

Cheese & Salami Kabob + Crackers + Cucumbers + Yogurt + Juicy Juice 100% Juice, Berry

All lunchbox ideas can be viewed and printed to stick on the fridge here: JuicyJuice.com/BacktoSchool.

"Back-to-school season is a busy time, especially with four kids in tow! I've found that mapping out their lunchboxes in advance saves me time and money, so I wanted to share some of my go-to combos," says Siri Daly. "These easy lunches toe the line of being nutritious, while also being exciting and tasty for little ones' developing tastebuds. Plus, if you don't have time to make them the night before, they can be thrown together even amid early morning wakeups, tantrums, and wrangling kids into the car because let's be real, our morning routines are always a work in progress."

In addition to Siri's primary Instagram, Siriously Delicious, she also has a comedic Instagram account, Real Moms Wear Grey where she shares her personal take on being a mom. Over the next couple of months, Siri will be giving her followers a glimpse into her relatable mom moments as she kicks off the season, including a behind-the-scenes look at her kids forgetting various items en route to school, Siri constantly reminding them to eat their veggies and of course, getting them to school on time. Follow Siri's back-to-school realness at @SiriouslyDelicious and @RealMomsWearGrey.

SIRIously Real Back-to-School Sweepstakes

Juicy Juice is also giving parents the chance to win money for back-to-school supplies and groceries to make Siri's lunchbox ideas. Each week for four weeks, one grand prize winner will win a $1,000 gift card and 10 runners-up will win a $100 gift card. Each week, Juicy Juice will share a post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter asking followers to answer a question about their back-to-school moments. To enter, parents must follow @JuicyJuiceUSA, either post a photo or comment on Juice Juice's weekly post and include the following hashtags: #SIRIouslyRealBTS and #Sweepstakes.

For more lunchbox ideas, visit JuicyJuice.com/BacktoSchool and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is a leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com .

About Siri Daly

Siri Daly is quickly leaving her mark on the entertainment-lifestyle landscape. She is the founder of Siriously Delicious, a popular food blog that chronicles real-life cooking and a former Food Contributor on the TODAY show where she still regularly appears as a guest chef for cooking segments. In addition to Siri's primary Instagram, Siriously Delicious, she also has a comedic Instagram account, Real Moms Wear Grey where she shares a personal take on being a mom. Siri's first cookbook, Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Recipes for the Real Home Cook was published by Time, Inc. books in 2018. Siri, along with her husband, Carson Daly and their four children live in the greater New York area.

