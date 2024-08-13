Juicy Juice Partners with Dancer and The Movement Club Founder Lindsay Arnold and KABOOM! to Help Families Find Time for Outdoor Fun Amid Busy Back-to-School Season

Families can take the Juicy Juice "Pledge to Play Outside" for a chance to win a backyard playset and a year's worth of Juicy Juice 100% Juice

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the flurry of activity that comes with the back-to-school season is a major juggling act for parents. With kids back in school, it also inevitably means more time is spent indoors and potentially on screens. Studies show that when kids spend more time outside, they're happier1. That's why Juicy Juice is unveiling its Pledge to Play Outside , with easy steps to get kids outdoors from professional dancer, outdoor enthusiast and mom Lindsay Arnold. By taking the pledge, families will have an opportunity to win a brand-new backyard playset and a year's supply of Juicy Juice 100% Juice. Juicy Juice is also partnering with KABOOM! to help ensure more kids have access to the benefits of outdoor play.

"My daughter is entering pre-K this year and our schedules are about to become a whirlwind with school pick-up and drop-off, balancing extra-curriculars, and my demanding work schedule," said Lindsay Arnold. "Even though it feels like we're always on-the-go, I try to remind myself that we live in a beautiful place, and we need to slow down and get outdoors. Fresh air does wonders for a family reset! Plus, with Juicy Juice 100% Juice, we can give the kids a refreshing drink that they love to sip on while exploring nature together!"

"We want to support parents, helping them find time for outdoor play with their kids during this especially busy time of year," said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Parents trust Juicy Juice 100% Juice because it's made with real fruit and has no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners, no high fructose corn syrup and 100% Vitamin C in every serving – it's simple: just like getting outside. We're so thrilled to be partnering with Lindsay to share this message and her tips and to be supporting KABOOM! in increasing access to outdoor play."

Lindsay Arnold has partnered with Juicy Juice 100% Juice to share simple tips for getting families to spend more time outside together, from family bike rides and farmers markets to bringing snack time outside. "One of my favorite things to do as a family is our bike rides," said Arnold. "When the weather is nice after school, we'll take the girls out for a bike ride in our neighborhood. I'll never get over how beautiful Utah is – I try to teach the girls to appreciate the nature around us and we always have fun spotting new things on our rides. It's a great opportunity to get the kids outside one last time before our bedtime routine begins and it allows us to spend more quality time together."

Parents can sign the Juicy Juice Pledge to Play Outside at JuicyJuicePlayOutside.com August 13- September 13, 2024, and be automatically entered to win a brand-new outdoor playset. For more about Juicy Juice 100% Juice, and recipe and activity ideas, visit JuicyJuice.com and follow us on Facebook , TikTok , and Instagram .

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is a leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com .

From her full-time role on Dancing With The Stars to sharing her life with her husband, Sam, her daughters, Sage and June, Lindsay lets her followers in on inspirational and family-focused moments in Utah and beyond. She shares about her daily life, travels, motherhood, approach to wellness, parenting and, of course, the occasional dance. She was a Top 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance but is now best known for being a Professional Dancer and Choreographer on Dancing with the Stars. Lindsay also founded The Movement Club, an on-demand fitness program, created to help people find enjoyment in movement and confidence within themselves. For more information, visit https://lindsayarnold.com/ or follow Lindsay on Instagram and TikTok .

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to create or transform 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the crucial benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity, the $250 million plan to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom, facebook.com/kaboom, instagram.com/kaboom and LinkedIn.

