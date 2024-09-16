Juicy Lucy Introduces Updated Cheese Stuffed Burgers Product Line with Reconfigured Packaging

Juicy Lucy's Best-Selling Varieties Return with Jalapeño Cheese and Four Cheeses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juicy Lucy, the brand known for its tantalizing cheese-stuffed burgers, is proud to unveil its newly reconfigured packaging and updated product line. Juicy Lucy's take-home varieties are designed for convenience and packed with rich, savory flavors for a gourmet burger experience.

"We've reimagined our product line with improved recipes and thoughtful design," said AJ Sacher, Co-Founder of Juicy Lucy. "Our aim is to make it easier for everyone to enjoy the signature Juicy Lucy taste in the comfort of their homes."

Juicy Lucy Burger

Juicy Lucy Burgers are available in two varieties: the Jalapeño Cheese and Four Cheeses. Each variety is packaged in a box of six burgers with a resealable bag inside for added freshness. The Jalapeño Cheese features a rich blend of real Cheddar cheese and zesty jalapeños for a bold and flavorful experience. Cheese enthusiasts can indulge in the Four Cheeses burger, stuffed with a luscious mix of real Cheddar, Swiss, Jack, and Mozzarella cheeses. Made with premium Angus beef, these mouthwatering patties are 5.2 oz each and contain 26-27 grams of protein, offering perfectly portioned servings for a hassle-free and satisfying meal.

Juicy Lucy burgers are available for national grocery retailer orders, with plans for international expansion in 2025. To stay updated on product launches and promotions, follow Juicy Lucy on Instagram at @juicy_lucyburger.

About Juicy Lucy

Founded in 2018, Juicy Lucy is renowned for its signature cheese-stuffed burgers, bringing gourmet flavors to the frozen food aisle. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and innovative recipes, Juicy Lucy continues to set the standard for frozen burgers. Now available nationwide, Juicy Lucy burgers are gluten-free and packed with protein, offering a delicious and satisfying option for at-home meals.

Media Contact

JS2 PR

714-393-1172

[email protected]

SOURCE Juicy Lucy