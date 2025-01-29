Juicy Lucy, The Iconic Cheese-Stuffed Burger Patty, Now Available at Gelson's

Both Juicy Lucy Varieties are Now Available at 26 Southern California Gelson's Stores

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juicy Lucy Inc. , producer of the beloved frozen cheese-stuffed hamburger patties, announces its retail launch in all 26 Gelson's locations this week. These Angus burger patties are available in two varieties: Cheese-Stuffed and Jalapeño Cheese Stuffed and are the first frozen Juicy Lucy burger patties on the market. They're being sold with an MSRP of $14.99 for a six-pack of 5.3oz patties, and Gelson's will be offering them at $12.99 for a limited time.

Juicy Lucy Inc.

"Our team at Juicy Lucy Inc. has been featuring the fresh-made versions of these cheese-stuffed favorites on the menu at famed Hollywood restaurant Barney's Beanery for decades. A fan favorite, the team has now turned their attention to bringing this classic recipe to the frozen retail market space," says Aldo Lanzillotta, Chef and Co-Founder of Juicy Lucy Inc. "It took us years of passion and precision to perfect a recipe that people can enjoy in the comfort of their home, which makes it so rewarding now to see the product on shelves."

A Juicy Lucy is a hamburger patty stuffed with cheese, which was invented and made famous in Minneapolis in the 1950s. For decades, the Juicy Lucy has been a staple in homes and restaurants across the country, including Barney's Beanery, the original Route 66 Roadhouse.

Now these Juicy Lucy burger patties are available in the Gelson's frozen foods aisle. Each Juicy Lucy patty is made with 4.3 oz of Angus Beef, 1 oz of cheese (the equivalent of two slices), and a delicious blend of spices, resulting in a 4.78" round, 3/4" thick burger with 27g of protein.

To locate a Gelson's location near you please visit https://www.gelsons.com/stores . Check out more on Juicy Lucy Inc. at www.juicylucyburgers.com or @juicy_lucyburger .

ABOUT JUICY LUCY INC.

Juicy Lucy Inc. is all about celebrating the classic Minneapolis staple - a burger patty stuffed with cheese. This team has made it their mission to bring a Juicy Lucy burger patty to retail for consumers to enjoy at home. Every 100% Angus patty is meticulously seasoned and stuffed with molten, mouthwatering cheese, ensuring that every bite is an explosion of flavor. These Juicy Lucy patties have 26-27 grams of protein each and are gluten-free. Juicy Lucy cheese-stuffed burger patties can now be found at participating Gelson's locations. For more information, please visit www.juicylucyburgers.com .

Media Contact

JS2 PR - 425-870-8584 – [email protected]

SOURCE Juicy Lucy Inc.