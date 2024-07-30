Juicy Marbles ushers plant-based meat into a new, more mature chapter with the brand-new product: Baby Ribs

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today, Juicy Marbles, the cult brand and pioneer of 100% plant-based whole cuts, known for creating the world's first marbled plant-based steak and a formidable 750g tenderloin, launched a rack of plant-based Baby Ribs with edible bones. The Baby Ribs feature a similar groundbreaking texture their products are known for, but this time with a new recipe under the codename "Marble 3.0," which is one of the cleanest labels in the plant-based space.

Marble 3.0 - A wholesome new recipe & clean label

Following a year of selling limited drops of the ribs to their community online and gathering feedback, available now, Juicy Marbles launches a retail-ready version of their plant-based ribs. Here are the key features of the new recipe:

32g of protein/serving (complete amino acid profile) No thickeners & binders (methylcellulose and carrageenan) Essential micronutrients: iron, zinc, selenium, B vitamins, vitamin b12 No preservatives & additives 100% non-GMO ingredients Nutri score: A

Vladimir Mićković, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, shares: "People want products with ingredients they understand. A lot of people are adding plant-based meats to their "protein portfolio," and we want them to rest assured that they're not eating something that's just mimicking the sensory aspects of meat, but also provides the essential micronutrients our bodies need to function. The food equivalent of "style and substance." The rest of the Juicy Marbles portfolio will also graduate to the "Marble 3.0" recipe by the end of 2024.

Fall off-the-bone tender in minutes. Not hours.

One key difference between animal ribs and Juicy Marbles plant-based Baby Ribs is that succulent, off-the-bone tender. Marbles' ribs take a mere 15-20 minutes to prepare, as opposed to 5+ hours with actual pork. Making gourmet-style pork ribs requires patience and time. It's usually reserved for special occasions. With Juicy Marbles Baby Ribs, we aim to make the experience of ribs more accessible, even to beginner cooks.

Bones made of pure plant protein

To nail the primal eating experience ribs are known for, Juicy Marbles developed their own plant-based bones made from pure plant protein, making them 100% compostable and, for more adventurous home cooks, even edible. Once you've devoured your last rib, you can bake, fry, or air-fry the bones into puffed, crispy snacks that sport as much protein as beef jerky or cook them to make hearty stock.

Juicy Marbles continuously strive to reduce waste from the production process. For the bones and use an excess sidestream of protein from producing the "meat" part of Baby Ribs and other products. Protein that is perfectly fine and edible and might otherwise end up as waste.

The least vegan "vegan product."

Juicy Marbles often faced backlash from the vegan community because they are open about not promoting veganism but rather nuanced diets and diverse cooking. They believe that fixing a broken food system shouldn't mean breaking the existing food culture.

Vladimir Mićković comments: "The experience of meat doesn't end with flavor. There is a culture of celebration, sharing, and belonging around meat—part of a food culture thousands of years in the making. People want to protect that, and rightfully so. We aim to add to the rich history of food, not take anything away from it."

With Baby Ribs, Juicy Marbles continues with its mission to create meats from plants that serve as ingredients and enable home chefs to recreate anything from classical French cuisine to southern barbeque or even fine dining.

When can you try Baby Ribs?

For US customers, they are available today on www.JuicyMarbles.com

Pricing:

$59 for 2-pack ( $15 shipping fee)

for 2-pack ( shipping fee) $94 for 4-pack ( $15 shipping fee)

for 4-pack ( shipping fee) $139 for 6-pack (free shipping)

EU & UK will see Baby Ribs gradually roll out in retail by the end of the year.

About Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles is a collective of creators at the intersection of food, science, and art and also one of the most hyped brands in the plant-based space. They are behind the world's first marbled 100% plant-based steak and ribs with bones.

