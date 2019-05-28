Jujotech Launches Fusion AR with WorkLogic Solution for Smart Headsets to Aid Field Techs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jujotech, a leading company in the push to transform business and industry through the use of augmented reality and remote assist, is introducing Fusion AR with WorkLogic, its latest solution that delivers actionable workflows to connected workers wherever they may be.

The Boulder, Colorado-based Company is launching its Fusion AR with WorkLogic product this week at the 10th Annual Augmented World Expo (AWE), being held May 29-31 at the Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

Through an augmented reality interface, Fusion AR provides quick access to IoT enabled equipment information and immediate guidance to address operational issue resolution. WorkLogic is an open API component working within Fusion AR to deliver digital work instructions and checklists to smart headsets, tablets, and smartphones. It allows for improved productivity by giving remote technicians step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting decision trees, and hands-free control.

"We are excited to introduce Fusion AR with WorkLogic into our lineup of products that are designed to help companies be more productive, agile, and compliant. Our customers now have access to customizable AR applications and solutions that will make their engineering and technician team more effective with instant training," said Rafael Gutierrez, chief executive officer of Jujotech.

Fusion AR with WorkLogic, in conjunction with Jujotech's Fusion Remote, give connected workers a complete set of just-in-time actionable digital applications. Rich media content may be triggered by Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) analytics, or by image target recognition in the field.

Jujotech introduced Fusion Remote last year as a remote assist solution compatible with Microsoft Skype for Business on smart headsets. In industrial settings, the combination of Fusion AR and Fusion Remote, with the instructional workflow processes of WorkLogic, allows for seamless collaboration between technicians in the field and experts in other locations.

RealWear, a leading manufacturer of wearable technology for industrial settings, is adopting Jujotech applications for its products, including HMT-1Z1, the first ruggedized head-mounted wearable Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands for dangerous jobs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jujotech on this solution as they will be a key partner as we scale HMT-and HMT-1Z1 in the industrial world. Innovative solutions like these will allow our partners to further refine critical KPIs to solve real world problems as we focus collectively on the next generation or computing focused on productivity and safety in the field and factory," said Brian Hamilton, RealWear Cofounder and Chief Business Officer.

"Collectively we are defining the next generation of computing and it is critical to have innovative solutions which focus on solving real world problems and further refine customer KPIs as we embark on this next evolution of increased productivity and safety in the field and factory driven at the edge," he added.

For more information about Jujotech, WorkLogic, and its full suite of mixed reality applications and solutions, stop by Booth #925 at AWE USA 2019 or visit Jujotech.com.

About Jujotech: Named one of the 20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solution Providers by CIO Review, Jujotech provides mixed reality (AR/VR) solutions for business, marketing, and Industrial clients. Jujotech products, sold as an infrastructure software solution for mobile devices, wearables, and other connected devices, merge IoT actionable information with AR and remote assist. Jujotech products are used in industrial, manufacturing, and enterprise settings.

About AWE: Augmented World Expo is the world's most essential AR+VR conference and expo, with annual dates in the USA, Asia, Israel, and Europe, as well as meetup chapters around the world. AWE brings together a diverse mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors, founders and top press in a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn, inspire, partner, and experience first-hand the most exciting industry of our times.

