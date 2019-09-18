Jujotech Launches Fusion Inspect at EWTS in Dallas to Enable AEC and Telco Productivity

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jujotech, a leading software company in the push to transform business and industry through the use of augmented reality, IIoT, and remote assist, is introducing Fusion Inspect, its latest solution that delivers actionable inspection and reporting to connected workers wherever they may be.

The Boulder, Colorado-based company is launching its Fusion Inspect solution this week at the Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS), being held September 17-19 at the Sheraton Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Through an augmented reality interface, Fusion Inspect provides hands-free advance checklist inspections, auditing, and close out processes. It is the first market solution for smart headsets with rich media customizable reports and fully integrated with remote assist (Fusion Remote) using MS Skype for Business or Zoom platforms.

"We are please to expand our product portfolio and add intelligence to Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Industrial, and Telco's connected workers by introducing Fusion Inspect. Our customers now have full access to step-by-step inspection with voice memo and annotation, as well as rich media, timestamp, and geolocation," said Rafael Gutierrez, chief executive officer of Jujotech.

Fusion Inspect brings state of the art report submission for approval by email or server directory. With open API, companies can leverage existing inspection or IoT infrastructure for fast implementation.

"SecondSightAR is pleased to partner with Jujotech in transforming the digitization of the oil and gas industry. Having the ability to compare rich media inspections hands free with Fusion Inspect is a game changer for the connected worker and most important it will bring significant savings on any close-out process," said Stephen Clarke, President and Co-Founder of SecondSightAR.

For more information about Jujotech, Fusion Inspect, and our full suite of mixed reality applications and solutions, stop by DEMO ZONE AT EWTS 2019 or visit Jujotech.com .

About Jujotech: Named one of the 20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solution Providers by CIO Review, Jujotech provides mixed reality (AR/VR) solutions for business, marketing, and Industrial clients. Jujotech products, sold as an infrastructure software solution for mobile devices, wearables, and other connected devices, merge IoT actionable information with AR and remote assist. Jujotech products are used in industrial, manufacturing, and enterprise settings.

About EWTS: The Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS) is the longest-running and most comprehensive event dedicated to the business and industrial applications for wearables; including smart glasses and other HMDs, Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality, body-worn sensors, wrist wearables, and exoskeletons.

