Juju Fest 2024 - Global Launch of Jujutsu Kaisen Mobile by BILIBILI GAME Set for 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juju Fest 2024, an annual celebration of all things Jujutsu Kaisen, provided the perfect stage for exciting announcements. During this highly anticipated event, Sumzap announced that BILIBILI GAME will be bringing Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade to international players. The game is set for a worldwide launch within 2024, and pre-registration is now open, offering exclusive rewards for early registrants.

About Jujustu Kaisen Phantom Parade

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is the first smartphone game based on the popular manga series by Gege Akutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since 2018, and adapted into the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen.

Developed by Sumzap, Inc. and initially launched in Japan by TOHO Games in 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade will transport players into the dark, mystical world of Jujutsu Kaisen. The game not only lets players relive key moments from the first season of the anime but also introduces a brand-new storyline set in Fukuoka Branch Campus, offering a fresh narrative and provides a command battle RPG with a unique twist.

Players will engage in battles against cursed spirits alongside iconic characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo, ensuring that the core essence and spirit of the series are faithfully captured in every detail.

Pre-registration Events & Rewards

Players who pre-register for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade will receive exclusive rewards upon the game's official release. These rewards will be distributed through the in-game system. Additionally, as more players sign up, further rewards will be unlocked at specific milestones. Here are the details:

1 million registrations: Cube x500

2 million registrations: Cube x1000

3 million registrations: Cube x1000

5 million registrations: Cube x2000

8 million registrations: Cube x3000

10 million registrations: [Redrawable!] SSR-Character-Guaranteed Gacha Ticket x1

Moreover, when global pre-registrations reach 10,000,000, all players will receive a re-drawable SSR-Character Guaranteed Gacha Ticket along with Cubes worth 25 draws.

About Sumzap

Sumzap upholds the vision of "creating beloved content through work we can take pride in" and is dedicated to developing content that resonates with users over the long term. With flagship titles like Sengoku Enbu -KIZNA- and Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, the company continues to aim for sustained affection and engagement from its players while also taking on the challenge of producing new hit titles.

Visit Sumzap official website here: 株式会社サムザップ

About TOHO

Since its establishment in 1932 by Ichizo Kobayashi with the mission of "to widely provide inspiring entertainment to the general public." Toho Group has delivered numerous entertainment productions, mainly movies and plays, that bring dreams, excitement and joy to a wide range of customers.TOHO provides high-quality entertainment to a wide range of customers through its film production, distribution, and exhibition business, which is solidly supported by its real estate business including the Shinjuku Toho Building and Hibiya Chante, animation production, DVD software production and sales, and TOHO Cinemas' efforts to expand its network of multiplex cinemas.

TOHO animation , the animation label of TOHO, started with the TV anime "MAJESTIC PRINCE," which aired in April 2013, and has since expanded to include "JUJUTSU KAISEN," "My Hero Academia," "HAIKYU!!," "Dr. STONE," "SPYxFAMILY," "TRIGUN STAMPEDE," "Kaiju No.8," "Frieren:Beyond Journey's End," as well as movies such as "Your Name.," "GODZILLA" series, "SPYxFAMILY CODE: White"and "Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle."

Visit TOHO official website here: About Us | 東宝株式会社

About Shueisha

Shueisha Inc. is one of Japan's leading publishers founded in 1926. Its publications encompass a wide range of subjects and genres, from magazines to books, and especially manga (comics/graphic novels).

The comic magazine "Weekly Shonen Jump" (first published in 1968) in particular is very popular, not only in Japan, but also overseas. Many big hit manga are translated into various languages and published in over 83 countries and regions.

Visit Shueisha official website here: Shueisha Inc.

About BILIBILI GAME

Rooted in the unique community culture of Bilibili, BILIBILI GAME has become one of the most recognized and influential names in gaming. Dedicated to fostering creativity and player engagement, BILIBILI GAME consistently introduces compelling titles that captivate audiences across the globe. From imaginative fantasy realms to immersive gameplay, the brand continues to deliver standout experiences that resonate with a diverse gaming community worldwide.

Visit BILIBILI GAME official website here: BILIBILI GAME

