JUJU WATKINS TEAMS UP WITH NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP IN GAME-CHANGING PARTNERSHIP

A rising star in the sports world— adored by peers, fans, and professional athletes alike—Watkins proudly embodies the beauty brand's values of inclusivity, diversity, and community. Watkins, who was recently named to Sports Illustrated's "Most Influential Athlete" list and winner of "Best Breakthrough Athlete" at the ESPYS earlier this year, is also a champion of authenticity. In addition to being a proud role model for aspiring athletes, Watkins is establishing her charity "Good JuJu" to support young basketball players from her hometown of Watts in South Central and across the greater Los Angeles area.

In her role as ambassador, Watkins will star in a variety of national NYX Professional Makeup campaigns across the brand's social and digital platforms, encouraging athletes to "Make Them Look"—a tagline the brand coined earlier this year to empower the loud, proud, and authentic self-expression of female athletes. Watkins will also make her retailer debut with a prominent feature on the brand's in-store displays nationwide.

"I am thrilled to partner with NYX Professional Makeup to help further amplify their mission to inspire beauty enthusiasts around the world and embrace their own personal style," said Watkins. "NYX is all about breaking boundaries and celebrating individuality, which resonates deeply with me both as an athlete and as a person. I'm looking forward to working with a brand that embraces creativity and encourages everyone to feel confident in their own skin."

"We are beyond excited to welcome JuJu to the NYX Professional Makeup family," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "JuJu's spirit, talent, and commitment to excellence makes her a perfect pick for our brand. We can't wait to support her as she uses her voice to further inspire our community and share our core values."

NYX Professional Makeup is proud to be a champion for cultural change across the women's sports industry by encouraging more viewership, support, and celebration of female athletes. In the last year alone, the brand kicked off the first-ever cosmetics sponsorships of the WNBA's New York Liberty team and NWSL's Angel City Football Club. With more in store for 2025, the "Make Them Look" campaign strengthens the brand's dedication to advancing women in sports and celebrates self-expression.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

