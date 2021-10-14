Juke Audio Announces Partnership with Crutchfield

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juke Audio, an innovator in the home audio space, today announced the company's first national distribution deal with Crutchfield Corporation. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of Juke's modernized multi-room audio technology in the United States through Crutchfield's extensive retail operations.

This new agreement will bring Juke's 12 & 16 channel streaming amplifiers directly into Crutchfield's online store alongside acclaimed manufacturers of complementary product offerings including in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, surround sound receivers, and more. Additionally, Crutchfield's Residential AV Systems Design team plans to recommend Juke's product offering to customers looking to power and stream to wired speakers across their home in a cost-effective way.

"From our first meeting with Crutchfield, it was evident how they've earned and maintained their reputation as one of the most trusted and well-respected consumer electronics retailers in North America over the past forty years," said Juke's president, Colton Forth. "At Juke, we've been meticulous in providing stellar customer service through our direct channels, so it was imperative that we partner with an organization that prides themselves on the same customer-centric values."

Since commercializing in November 2019, Juke Audio has sold their streaming amplifiers exclusively through their own direct channels. This agreement with Crutchfield looks to expand on that and has been met with great excitement from both parties involved. "I'm pleased to partner with Juke to offer our customers an affordable solution for multi-room audio," said Crutchfield executive, Tommy Kinstle. "I really like the versatility that their products offer. Having multiple streaming inputs, tons of source options, and the ability to wirelessly link multiple amplifiers is invaluable to customers whether they're just getting their system started or they're expanding an existing one."

This partnership comes on the heels of Juke Audio's first appearance at the 2021 CEDIA Expo, where they found great success formulating direct relationships with audio installers across the country. Now with the stamp of approval from one of the longest standing electronics retailers in Crutchfield, it is evident that Juke's innovative technology is resonating strongly with the direct to consumer and pro install market.

