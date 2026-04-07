Jukebox Print Expands Background Removal Engine for Print Workflows After Processing Millions of Images

RICHMOND, BC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Jukebox Print, a leader in premium print and production technology, today announced the next phase of its background removal engine, expanding its capabilities for speed, scale, and print-ready accuracy. The platform has already processed millions of background removals for designers, creators, and businesses worldwide.

To experience the upgraded system, users can remove image background instantly and generate high-resolution transparent PNGs optimized for print.

Jukebox background removal showing clean edges and transparent, print-ready output (CNW Group/Jukebox Print)

As background removal becomes a standard step in modern design, most tools remain optimized for digital use. Jukebox's approach focuses on print, where edge precision directly impacts the final product. The upgraded engine enhances clean edge extraction, ensuring artwork translates accurately from screen to physical output across stickers, labels, and custom printed products.

"Background removal has become a standard step in design, but most tools are built for screens, not print," said Loredo Rucchin, CEO of Jukebox Print. "We've processed millions of images to build a system that delivers clean edges, speed, and consistency where it actually matters -- in production."

The updated platform introduces several key enhancements designed for both creators and production workflows:

Batch processing of up to 50 images at once

Support for files up to 20MB each

Faster processing speeds for high-volume use

High-resolution transparent PNG output optimized for print

A key component of the upgrade is its integration with Jukebox's sticker maker, allowing users to move instantly from background removal to automatic cut line generation. This creates a seamless design-to-production workflow, reducing manual steps and improving consistency in final output.

The tool remains free to use, requires no registration, and is accessible directly in the browser.

With this next phase, Jukebox Print continues to position itself at the intersection of design and production, building tools that reflect how modern creators move from concept to finished product.

Jukebox Print Inc. is a global print platform combining premium production with software-driven workflows for designers, businesses, and enterprise teams. The company specializes in high-quality print products and tools that streamline the process from design to final output.

SOURCE Jukebox Print