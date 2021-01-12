Jukin Media Awards Creators Of 2020's Top UGC Videos

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukin Media, the leader in user-generated entertainment, today announced the winners of its inaugural Creator Awards program. The 2020 Creator Awards were designed to recognize and reward the creators of the most outstanding video content submitted to Jukin in four distinct categories: Cutest Family Moment, Most Amazing Talent, Favorite Pet Memory, and Video of the Year.

Each winner, as voted on by Jukin staff, will receive a prize of $1,000, in addition to the thousands of dollars they've collectively earned through Jukin's video licensing services. All award-winning videos, and all finalists in each category, can be viewed here: https://campaign.jukinmedia.com/awards

The winning videos represent the best of what user-generated video content was in 2020.

"While last year will go down as one of the most difficult years in recent memory, there were still amazing moments that inspired us, gave us hope, and offered a respite from the sometimes overwhelming news of the day," said Jonathan Skogmo, Founder and CEO of Jukin Media. "Congratulations to the winners of the inaugural Jukin Media Creator Awards, and thanks for helping keep our spirits up and putting these incredible videos into the world."

Jukin Media received thousands of submissions which were culled into a group of 20 finalists; from there, Jukin's global staff of 200 employees voted for their favorite to win each of the four voting categories.

An honorary fifth category -- Most Impactful -- was added specially to recognize a video that was filmed in 2019, but made more headlines than any other video in 2020. The well-known video, which was even posted without permission by President Donald Trump and subsequently removed from his social media accounts, features two toddlers running toward each other and hugging on a sidewalk in New York. The video's powerful message of togetherness made an enduring impact during a trying year in 2020.

"Two toddlers, one black and one white, excitedly embracing in the street is a great symbol of hope and togetherness, and one that we can all get behind as we head into this new year," said Skogmo.

