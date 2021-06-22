Jukin Media Launches 'FailArmy' and 'The Pet Collective' Channels on SLING TV

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukin Media, the leader in user-generated entertainment, today announced its owned-and-operated brands FailArmy and The Pet Collective are now available as 24/7 television channels on live streaming service SLING TV.

"Our Streaming TV channels are growing at an incredible rate, and partnering with a premier platform like SLING TV to expand our distribution even further and reach millions of additional homes is extremely exciting," said Jill Goldfarb, SVP of Streaming TV at Jukin Media.

SLING TV gives customers the control to get channels they love from cable with the best and most reliable experience. Users can watch the most popular channels, now including Jukin's, to catch live sports, news and entertainment, plus access to over 150,000 shows and movies on-demand. Jukin's channels offer a diverse range of premium TV programming that includes both original and third-party content.

FailArmy -- Tapping into the latest online humor and culture, FailArmy is one of the largest and most watched digital media brands in the world. On the FailArmy streaming channel viewers are treated to the freshest and funniest fail videos the web has to offer, plus pranks, comedy, original series, and more. FailArmy has 60+ million followers across social media. It receives nearly 5 million monthly hours viewed on OTT platforms, and 1 billion+ monthly video views on social media.

The Pet Collective -- For the whole-heartedly pet obsessed, The Pet Collective exists to bring joy to pets and urban, millennial pet parents with the best pet videos, news, products, how-to's and more. One of the top pet-focused media properties in the world, The Pet Collective reaches tens of millions of animal lovers of all kinds across top streaming TV platforms and on social media.

Jukin's channels have seen sustained year-over-year growth, with viewership on track to double in 2021 vs. 2020, which was itself a high-growth year for Jukin's streaming TV viewership.

To tune into Jukin's channels, please visit: sling.com .

About Jukin Media

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company built on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated. Jukin is owner and operator of a portfolio of digital video properties that includes FailArmy, People Are Awesome, WeatherSpy, and The Pet Collective; the properties combine for more than 200 million fans online, and they receive more than five million hours of watch time across OTT streaming platforms such as SLING TV, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Pluto TV, Peacock, Redbox TV, and more. Additionally, Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks to commercially utilize user-generated video content. Visit http://www.jukinmedia.com/corporate for more information.

