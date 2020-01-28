Jukin Media Partners With Primis for Content Syndication

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the video discovery platform , has reached an agreement with Jukin Media, the global leader in user-generated entertainment, to distribute about 800 hours of Jukin's programming across the Primis network. This will allow Jukin to extend its reach to new audiences, while Primis will add the high-quality content provider to its extensive video content library.

Jukin excels in curating user-generated content that appeals to a variety of verticals across the Primis network, including entertainment, news, sports, and more. The company's content library of more than 60,000 videos has collectively received more than 100 billion video views across social media, making it one of the most viewed video collections in the world.

"I see great potential in this partnership, and we're excited about adding Jukin Media to our vast content library," said Omri Polak, Head of Content at Primis. "I believe that Jukin is challenging the conventional thinking about verticals like news and sports and the right type of content for each, while taking an active role in shaping the future of storytelling online. Combining Jukin's content with Primis' video discovery engine will benefit our publishers and help connect users to relevant and engaging content."

Jukin-represented videos are regularly licensed by premier brands, advertising agencies, TV networks, and digital publishers throughout the world. This partnership with Primis will allow them to extend their reach online and gain millions of impressions across thousands of domains.

"We have mastered finding the most engaging user-generated videos on the Internet, and we are excited to offer a portion of our library to Primis users," said Jonathan Skogmo, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Jukin Media. "Both of our companies place great value and importance in leveraging innovative technology to provide users with powerful video content."

About Primis

Primis leverages machine learning technology to serve consumers with video content they are most likely to engage with. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. Their video solution helps publishers add new monetization opportunities and drive deeper engagement with consumers. For more information, visit http://www.primis.tech.

About Jukin Media

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company built on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated. Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks, to commercially utilize user-generated video content. Additionally, Jukin is owner/ operator of a portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands that combine for more than 190 million followers across social media. For more information, visit http://www.jukinmedia.com/corporate .

