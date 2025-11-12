JULABO USA and Astraglass Innovations Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Laboratory Solutions for the Life Sciences Industry

Collaboration delivers turnkey solutions combining precision liquid temperature control and advanced glassware for research laboratories

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JULABO USA, a leading supplier of liquid temperature control solutions, today announced a new partnership with Astraglass Innovations, a leading provider of scientific glassware solutions. The collaboration brings together two trusted names in laboratory technology with a shared vision to deliver turnkey, high-performance solutions for the chemical and life sciences industries.

By combining JULABO's precision liquid temperature control instruments with Astraglass's custom-engineered glassware systems, the partnership aims to provide laboratories with enhanced reliability, flexibility, and performance. Together, the companies will offer customers integrated solutions designed to streamline workflows, support advanced research applications, and accelerate innovation in chemical and biological discovery.

"At JULABO USA, we believe in partnering with innovative companies that share our passion for advancing laboratory science," said Dr. Dirk Frese, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Service at JULABO USA. "As a biochemist, I developed a deep appreciation for laboratory glassware and the artistry behind creating a lab that functions in perfect symbiosis. By aligning with Astraglass Innovations, we strengthen our ability to deliver comprehensive, ready-to-integrate solutions that help our customers achieve greater precision, efficiency, and inspiration in their work."

Astraglass Innovations is redefining the future of laboratory glassware through precision engineering, innovation, and collaboration. As a U.S.A.-based manufacturer, Astraglass combines decades of craftsmanship with modern design and manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-performance, custom-engineered systems for research and process development. With expertise spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemical process research, and analytical instrumentation, Astraglass provides turnkey glassware solutions that integrate seamlessly with advanced technologies like JULABO's precision temperature control systems.

"Our collaboration with JULABO represents more than a product integration—it's a meeting of complementary engineering philosophies," said Dr. Subu Natesan, CEO and President of Astraglass Innovations. "By combining JULABO's German-engineered temperature-control expertise with Astraglass's precision-crafted U.S.-made glass systems, we're creating comprehensive, modular solutions that empower scientists to move faster from concept to discovery. Together, we're shaping the next generation of laboratory infrastructure—innovative, flexible, and globally connected."

The partnership between JULABO USA and Astraglass Innovations reinforces a mutual focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, ensuring laboratories have access to complete, integrated solutions that help transform scientific ideas into real-world results.

For more information about JULABO USA's temperature control solutions and its industry collaborations, visit julabo.us. For more information about Astraglass Innovations' scientific glassware solutions and custom capabilities, visit astraglassinnov.com.

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories, and industry. German-engineered JULABO equipment assists with applications such as material testing and analysis, distillations, extractions, extrusions, cultivations, stress tests, temperature simulations and more. The JULABO portfolio of products offers a variety of user-friendly products with a temperature stability of ±.01°C including refrigerated and heating circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, industrial chillers, water baths, immersion coolers, and complementary accessories.

About Astraglass Innovations

Astraglass Innovations is a U.S.A.-based, ISO 9001:2015–certified manufacturer of high-quality glassware and quartz products designed for precision, durability, and performance across diverse laboratory environments. With a deep-rooted passion for innovation and scientific advancement, Astraglass serves industries including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemical process research, academia, and environmental science. Backed by skilled glassblowers and engineers, Astraglass delivers custom, turnkey glass systems that drive precision, enhance reliability, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

