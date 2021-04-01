JULABO USA Introduces Groundbreaking New Line of MAGIO Heated and Refrigerated Circulators

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JULABO USA, Inc. is taking temperature control to the next level with the introduction of the MAGIO - a line of bridge-mounted, refrigerated, and heating circulators that further enhance JULABO's existing portfolio of high-quality temperature control units.

The powerful MAGIO circulators are available in various combinations and sizes with a working temperature range of -50°C to +300°C, offering up to 3kW of heating power as a heating circulator and cooling capacities up to 1kW as a refrigerated/heating combination.

MAGIO circulators include a powerful pressure/suction pump with up to 31 liters/minute of flow and 13.3 psi flow pressure.

"We see the ever-increasing pressure and demands of precise and immediate results in the laboratory. We are listening to our customers' needs and constantly striving for ways to offer them more powerful temperature control solutions," said Ralph Juchheim, JULABO USA's President. "The MAGIO does just that."

The MAGIO product line's intelligent design includes such standout features as:

Powerful, Adjustable Pump - Adjust the pump speed from 30% to 100% to achieve higher flow rates, pressure, and faster exchange of bath fluids, shortening your time-to-temperature and providing immediate responses based on your reactions.

- Adjust the pump speed from 30% to 100% to achieve higher flow rates, pressure, and faster exchange of bath fluids, shortening your time-to-temperature and providing immediate responses based on your reactions. Exceptional External Temperature Control - Experience highly communicative, remote control capabilities and a range of data options to automate and streamline external temperature control.

- Experience highly communicative, remote control capabilities and a range of data options to automate and streamline external temperature control. Touchscreen Displays with Different Data Views - Enjoy easy-to-read, multilingual, personalized high-resolution views.

- Enjoy easy-to-read, multilingual, personalized high-resolution views. Multiple Interfaces - Extend your capabilities with included RS232 ports, external Pt100 port, Stakei integration, USB slots, Ethernet, RS485, and Modbus TCP/IP (Analog optional).

MAGIO circulators can be used to heat and cool a variety of chemical, biochemical, and biological applications. Typical applications include distillation, environmental simulation, material & component testing, decarboxylation, solvent-based extraction & recovery, and temperature control for rotary evaporators, jacketed reactors, fermenters, viscometers, rheometers, photometers, refractometers, chromatography columns, and more. They could also be used for internal tasks such as warming reagents, warming & thawing samples, and sample incubation.

For more information on select models or to find the ideal MAGIO for your lab and application, visit julabo.us/magio.

ABOUT JULABO USA

JULABO USA offers high-quality, easy-to-use, reliable temperature control equipment for laboratory and industrial applications. Our circulators, chillers, heaters, and water baths combine German engineering with U.S. service and support excellence. JULABO USA is committed to improving the temperature control experience before, during, and after every purchase.

WHY JULABO USA

Why should you choose JULABO? Our Personalized Product Recommendations use a collaborative approach that ensures you get the right temperature control unit for your needs. Our commitment to Intelligent Design means you get a temperature control unit that's practical, reliable, easy-to-use, and enhances your workflow. Our commitment to Lower Cost of Ownership means a greater return on your investment through preventive and predictive maintenance plans that dramatically reduce downtimes. Our In-Depth Technical Support means there's an expert available to assist with applications, calibrations, user training, routine maintenance, and other requests throughout the lifetime of your unit. And our Commitment to Science and Industry means we readily share our knowledge of process heating and cooling and partner with others to advance science and industrial innovations.

