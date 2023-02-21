Jules de Balincourt, Damian Loeb and Mickalene Thomas set to jury the 2023 edition of the AXA Art Prize US

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize US is pleased to announce that artists Jules de Balincourt, Damian Loeb, and Mickalene Thomas will join AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, Jennifer Schipf as the 2023 Prize Jurors.

Now in its sixth year in the US, the Prize is juried in three rounds: all submissions are first evaluated by Regional Juries drawn from the AXA Art Prize Strategic Advisory Board, a collection of 30 studio art programs, including Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), California College of the Arts, Parsons School of Design, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

A total of 40 artists will be shortlisted by an Exhibition Jury which this year includes renown curators: Ian Alteveer from the The Metropolitan Museum of Art , Peter Eleey from UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, Ann Philbin from the Hammer Museum , and independent curator, Nancy Spector . The works from these finalists will comprise the AXA Art Prize US Exhibition, which will go on view at the New York Academy of Art in the Fall.

The First Prize ($10,000) and Second Prize ($5,000) winners will be selected by AXA XL's GCUO Jennifer Schipf and artists Jules de Balincourt, Damian Loeb and Mickalene Thomas. Awards will be presented at an in-person event at the Academy in Tribeca in November.

The AXA Art Prize is open to figurative paintings, drawings and printmaking created by undergraduate and graduate art students. Submissions close on March 2, 2023. For more information on eligibility, award notification and submission process, go to axaartprize.com or email [email protected].

