Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Names Katie Brunner Brokerage Manager of Bedford, N.Y., Office

Seasoned real estate expert brings leadership and luxury market expertise to new role

BEDFORD, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced the appointment of Katie Brunner as Sales & Operations Manager of the firm's Bedford, N.Y., Brokerage. A lifelong Bedford resident who raised her family in Bedford Hills, Brunner brings a critical combination of executive leadership experience, luxury real estate expertise, and deep community connections to the role.

Katie Brunner

Prior to transitioning into real estate in 2017, Brunner spent more than two decades in pharmaceutical advertising, holding senior executive leadership positions while managing major global accounts including Pfizer and Novartis. Her experience included overseeing account service teams, strategic growth initiatives, multi-million-dollar budgets, and integrated marketing campaigns spanning digital, print, video, and industry conventions.

While successful in the corporate world, Brunner was drawn toward a more people-centered and entrepreneurial career path.

"I realized that the skills I built throughout my career—leadership, sales, problem-solving, relationship management, and team development—translated naturally into real estate," said Brunner. "That realization became an important turning point for me."

Brunner joined Houlihan Lawrence in 2017, where she worked alongside top producers in Bedford and gained valuable exposure to luxury marketing and high-end client service.

The opportunity to join Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty in a leadership capacity seemed like a natural next step, Brunner said: "I felt an immediate connection to the people, the culture, and what the Sotheby's International Realty brand represents. Bedford is having a real moment in the luxury market, and being part of a globally recognized brand with such strong cachet presents an exciting opportunity for both our agents and our clients."

In her new role, Brunner will focus on agent support, recruiting, retention, and increasing the firm's visibility and market share throughout Bedford and the surrounding area. Brunner also emphasized the importance of strengthening the brokerage's local presence and community engagement.

"Katie brings exceptional leadership experience, operational expertise, and an authentic connection to Bedford," said Carolyn Fugere, Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Co-President and Chief Sales Officer. "Her background managing high-performing teams in highly competitive environments, combined with her local market knowledge and collaborative leadership style, make her an outstanding fit for this role and an important part of the Bedford brokerage's continued growth and success."

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.5 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

SOURCE Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty