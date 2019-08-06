BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia Caldwell, MD, MHA is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Medical Professional in the field of Medicine.

Dr. Caldwell is currently treating patients at the Vitality Pain Center with a commitment to offering the best solutions to help with battling pain. At the center, their board-certified physicians are dedicated to providing long-term comprehensive pain treatments to maximize patients' quality of life.

With over 8 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Caldwell is not only affiliated with TJ Samson Health but also the TJ Samson Pavilion. She currently serves as the medical director of the pain management clinic.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Caldwell completed her Residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Michigan and her fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

To further her professional development, Dr. Caldwell is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and is a Featured Lecturer of the American College of Medical Quality.

In her free time, Dr. Caldwell enjoys the opera, reading, painting, and gourmet cooking.

