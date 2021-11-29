Julia Di Fiore Named Recipient of Milestone Consulting's Inaugural Trial LawHER Scholarship

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Consulting has named Julia Di Fiore as the recipient of the inaugural $10,000 Trial LawHER Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a 3L woman law student who intends to become a plaintiff trial lawyer. Di Fiore attends the University of Texas at Austin School of Law and beat out applicants from law schools across the country to be named winner of the 2021 competition.

Milestone Consulting has named Julia Di Fiore as the inaugural recipient of the Trial LawHER Scholarship. (PRNewsfoto/Milestone Consulting)

The Trial LawHER Scholarship launched this year with the intent to enact change on two fronts: elevate rising women leaders in the plaintiff trial lawyer space and educate trial lawyers around the importance of settlement planning. In order to be considered, applicants must be female, enrolled in a 3L law school program, and have plans to become a plaintiff trial lawyer. Di Fiore was selected as this year's scholarship recipient based on the contents of an essay, video, and letter of recommendation that she submitted.

"The carefully crafted perspective expressed in Julia's essay and video were precisely the narrative we hoped this scholarship application exercise would bring to light," said John Bair, founder of Milestone and the Trial LawHER Scholarship. "Julia is clearly a rock star with a bright future in the trial space, and there couldn't be a more perfect fit for our first-ever scholarship recipient."

Di Fiore is a standout at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, serving as editor in chief of the Texas Law Review and maintaining a nearly perfect GPA, all while on the side pursuing her secondary passion as a mezzo-soprano vocalist – in fact, she is even fitting in a few holiday singing gigs amidst the hustle and bustle of law school exam season in the coming weeks. After graduation, Di Fiore has accepted a position with a boutique trial firm, Reid Collins & Tsai.

"I am honored to be selected as the recipient of this significant scholarship and loved the opportunity it presented for me to dive into the world of settlement planning," said Di Fiore. "As a future trial lawyer, it's important my colleagues and I understand the role settlement planning must play in our future standard of client care, and I deeply appreciate the work Milestone is doing in this industry."

Milestone is a nationally recognized settlement planning firm built on helping plaintiffs achieve secure financial futures post-settlement. Through the administration of the Trial LawHER Scholarship, Bair hopes to counteract the male-dominated state of the civil justice space as he's come to know it throughout his more than two decades in the industry, as well as to equip the next generation of attorneys with the knowledge they need to best support their clients at the time of settlement.

Applications for the upcoming cycle of the Trial LawHER Scholarship competition will open in early 2022. For more information on Milestone or the Trial LawHER Scholarship, visit http://milestoneseventh.com/trial-lawher-scholarship.

About Milestone

Milestone Consulting, LLC is a settlement planning and management company licensed in all 50 states. Milestone provides trusted financial guidance and strategies around settlement to ensure financial security for a lifetime. We work with trial lawyers and their clients to serve as a partner for the present and an advocate for the future.

